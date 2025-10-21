I was honoured to be invited by Joel Schafer for a conversation about a whole variety of topics, starting with my own journey of discovering that ‘reality’ wasn’t the way we’ve all been taught.

This is how Joel describes our conversation on his Perceiver YouTube channel,

“This was a very heart centered talk with Dawn Lester where she shares her journey of becoming aware of the many deceptions and lies perpetrated on the masses but has not allowed that to keep her from accessing the beauty and the mystery of this powerful life we all have the opportunity to fully experience. Dawn has learned to powerfully help people to help themselves and has a depth of knowledge and awareness that makes her a very supportive ally for those ready to unlearn and reset their relationship with what is known and what is still unknown.”

I decided to share our conversation with you.

