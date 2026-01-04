It has been announced that, with effect from January 2026, the UK childhood vaccination schedule has been updated and another vaccine added.

The BBC, inevitably, reported this on their website in a 2nd January article Chickenpox vaccines for young children start across UK,

“All young children in the UK can now be offered protection against chickenpox for the first time on the NHS.”

A chickenpox (varicella) vaccine has been available before this year, although only privately at clinics and pharmacies where parents would have had to pay. So the key point in the BBC article is that children are now ‘offered’ the vaccine on the NHS, in other words, the vaccine will now be free.

My question is: But at what cost?

This new varicella vaccine is not a single or monovalent vaccine, like the previous ones available for purchase. It is to be administered as part of a new multivalent or 4-in-1 combination, as the NHS web page MMRV (measles, mumps, rubella and chickenpox) vaccine states,

“This page is about the routine MMRV vaccine for young children. MMRV has replaced the MMR vaccine in the NHS vaccination schedule.”

The UK government web page Routine childhood immunisations also lists the childhood vaccination schedule for 2026, which only includes MMRV. So, despite the ‘offer’, there is no option for parents to choose between MMR and MMRV.

Extract from UK government web page Routine childhood immunisations

In the UK, vaccines are not actually mandatory, in the context of being obligatory. Nevertheless, vaccines are said to be ‘required’ for school entry, for the vast majority of schools in the state education system, if not all of them, which makes them appear ‘mandatory’. It would seem that many parents accept the view that ‘required’ equates to ‘mandatory’ and that mandatory therefore means there is no option but to comply.

Although the imposition of vaccines as a requirement for school entry is an outrage as far as I’m concerned, it provides an extremely good reason for opting out of the school system and into some form of homeschooling/unschooling, etc. I wonder if more parents will start to look into this option. But that is a whole other conversation.

It’s interesting to note that, in the US, the varicella vaccine has been included in the childhood immunisation schedule since 2006, yet even the CDC offers the choice between MMRV or MMR with a separate varicella vaccine, as can be seen in their September 2025 briefing document, Briefing Document: Policy Recommendations for Use of Measles, Mumps, Rubella, and Varicella (MMRV) Vaccine in the United States

“For children aged 12 months through 12 years, two vaccination options are available to implement the ACIP recommendation: 1) trivalent measles, mumps, rubella (MMR) vaccine and monovalent varicella vaccine administered as two separate injections or 2) combination MMRV vaccine administered as one injection.”

I wonder why this option has not been made available in the UK?

The UK HSA (Health Security Agency) provides their reasoning behind the changes to the schedule on the web page Changes to the childhood vaccination schedule from January 2026,

“The NHS childhood vaccination schedule has recently been updated to help give children even better protection against diseases.”

This is pure propaganda. All 4 conditions are long recognised to be mild, self-limiting conditions that rarely need treatment, as can be seen from the following,

Measles

“…measles is often a self-limiting condition…”

Mumps

“The disease is typically self-limited, with most patients experiencing a full recovery.”

Rubella

“In most cases, the infection is self-limited”

Chickenpox

“Chickenpox cases are mostly self-limiting and many do not need to seek healthcare.”

In other words, even in their own terms, these four ‘diseases’ tend to resolve on their own after a short period of ‘illness’ that is not exactly severe or serious. Yes, the symptoms are pretty uncomfortable and may make children feel miserable for a few days, but they are not life-threatening.

So why is the medical establishment making so much of these conditions?

Why have they classified them as ‘serious’ when this is clearly not the case?

Why do these diseases even need to be prevented?

One of the key concerns raised in reports about measles, mumps, rubella and chickenpox, is that they are all associated with potential ‘complications’, although it is readily admitted that these only occur in very rare cases.

More importantly, those ‘complications’ relate to other conditions, which have different labels and are associated with different causal factors. But such ‘complications’ are nevertheless claimed to arise as a result of the original condition.

For example, according to the Hopkins Medicine web page Chickenpox in Children,

Complications of chickenpox may include:

Secondary bacterial infections

Pneumonia

Encephalitis

Cerebella ataxia (defective muscular coordination)

Transverse myelitis (inflammation along the spinal cord)

Reye syndrome (a serious condition that may affect all major systems or organs)

Death

These are definitely very serious conditions, I am not at all denying that! The question I’m raising here is: Why are they referred to specifically as complications of chickenpox? Why are they not regarded as co-morbidities?

I know I dispute that there are specific diseases as such, but the point here is that those serious conditions are claimed to be directly related to chickenpox - I’m simply asking why this is the case.

What I’ve found particularly interesting to discover is the age at which children are said to be at a greater ‘risk’ of these more serious conditions. A blog entry dated 18th December 2025 on the Learning section of the website of the Royal College of General Practitioners about the addition of the chickenpox vaccination to the schedule, states,

“Those at a higher risk of complications include adults, adolescents, children aged under one, pregnant women and immunocompromised people.”

Yet the first dose of MMRV is not given until a baby is one year old. So how is the new vaccine going to help prevent ‘complications’ if the greatest risk occurs before the age at which they receive their first dose?

Where is the logic in all this?

Even in their own terms, this makes little sense.

In my opinion, though, we are not dealing with logic!

What we are dealing with is the promotion of an agenda, the objective of which is to ensure that as many people as possible believe that vaccines are essential for ‘healthcare’ so they will submit themselves and especially their children to this procedure.

There are many tactics used for the purposes of achieving their objective. The CDC has a whole web page dedicated to the Reasons to Follow CDC’s Recommended Immunization Schedule, which claims that, through the schedule children are protected from ’14 potentially serious diseases’. The page lists 6 ‘reasons’. Reason number 5, Long-term protection, claims that,

“Maternal antibodies and breastfeeding don’t provide enough protection.”

That is utter nonsense!

Reason 2, Prevents complications, suggests that the protection from vaccines is akin to the protection from a safety helmet for your child when they ride a bike. This is disingenuous; a helmet can be removed, a vaccine cannot be.

Reason 6, Spreading illness, includes the statement that,

“Not vaccinating your child on time can make someone else sick.”

This is based on the theory of ‘herd immunity’ - although calling it a theory is being extremely generous; it’s no more than a hypothesis because it is based on the unproven ‘germ theory’, which itself is little more than a hypothesis!

And this is the reason I keep writing about all of this!!!

But let’s dive a bit deeper.

It’s important not to overlook the other multivalent vaccine given to very young babies

So, before they are 6 months old, babies in the UK are given 3 doses of the 6-in-1 vaccine. It looks similar for babies in the US, although it seems they may actually receive an additional vaccine, for pneumococcal conjugate (PCV) at the same ages of 2, 4 and 6 months old.

Exempt from the vaccine in the UK are babies who have ‘had a serious allergic reaction to anything in the vaccine (including neomycin, polymyxin, formaldehyde or polysorbate 80)’

It astounds me (and even that is an understatement) that a ‘healthcare provider’ thinks that any of those substances belong in the body of a tiny baby!

Yet the WHO continues to promote the idea that vaccines save lives, such as on the web page Message by the Director of the Department of Immunization, Vaccines and Biologicals at WHO - September 2025

“Thanks to global vaccination efforts, over 18 million people who would have been paralysed by polio can walk today, over 90 million children who would have died from measles are alive, and more than a million deaths now and in the years to come from cervical cancer have already been averted. Tens of millions more who would have suffered severe disease, some with lifelong disabilities, from meningitis, pneumonia, whooping cough, congenital rubella, rotavirus diarrhea, diphtheria, tetanus, hepatitis B, and more, have never suffered those fates.”

It’s important to emphasise that the burden of proof lies with those who propose a theory.

I would therefore like to see the evidence to support the above statement by Kate O’Brien, the WHO’s Director of the Department of Immunization, Vaccines and Biologicals - I won’t hold my breath though, because I know it is unlikely to be forthcoming. Although, even if such ‘evidence’ were to be provided, it is almost certain that it will be based on epidemiological data, but these data cannot actually ‘prove’ that any specific vaccine prevented any specific disease in any specific individual.

Unfortunately, in her ‘news item’, Kate O’Brien resorts to discrediting those of us who raise questions and concerns about vaccines and regards us as purveyors of ‘misinformation’ and ‘disinformation’. She refers to ‘anti-vaccine narratives’ such as the idea that vaccines ought to be 100% effective and have zero risks attached to them, a situation that, bizarrely, she implies is unreasonable for us to request.

My question to her would be: Why is it unreasonable to require such a high standard for a substance that is to be injected into the bodies of our most precious members of the human family and at such a vulnerable stage of their development?

Why can’t we demand such high standards when we are consistently bombarded with a narrative that claims vaccines are ‘safe and effective’, when they clearly are nothing of the kind!

But even these questions are tangential to the absolutely fundamental issue, which is that none of these diseases has ever been proven to be caused by any ‘germ’.

Removal of the ‘germ theory’ as a conceptual basis for the onset of ‘disease’ from the entire field of ‘medical research’ will of course have serious implications for the entire vaccine industry - it threatens to bring down their whole house of cards. And that can’t happen soon enough!!

Dawn 🌹

