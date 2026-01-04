Dawn’s Writings

Dawn, I appreciate your continued willingness to point out what many regard as the obvious logical weaknesses and internal contradictions within the contemporary medical establishment. As more articles like this enter the public conversation, I believe it becomes increasingly difficult to ignore the degree to which institutional medicine has relied on dogma, financial incentives, and unexamined assumptions rather than genuine critical inquiry.

What stands out most in the rhetoric of staunch vaccine advocates is not scientific rigor, but the near-total absence of independent critical thinking. Core claims are accepted wholesale simply because they are taught in establishment medical schools: assertions such as breast milk providing insufficient immune protection; the acknowledgment that so-called “childhood illnesses” are generally self-limiting and confer lasting immunity; and the near-universal adherence to the theory that germs are the primary and dominant cause of disease, to the exclusion of broader systemic, environmental, or toxicological factors.

It is genuinely difficult to understand how individuals regarded as experts can dismiss the possibility that injecting biologically active substances and adjuvants into infants could produce serious, delayed, or misattributed consequences—effects that may later be reclassified as independent diseases rather than recognized as manifestations of toxicity. Yet this possibility is routinely excluded from consideration.

From my perspective, what medical training seems to reward most effectively is memorization and the ability to repeat sanctioned conclusions. When those conclusions fail basic tests of common sense or internal consistency, such concerns are often brushed aside rather than investigated.

Thank you for continuing to challenge these assumptions publicly. Your work contributes meaningfully to a conversation that is long overdue.

Bonkers. Disgraceful but not surprising. Have tried to persuade my daughter not to continue vaccination with my 2 grandchildren but she just says school says mandatory. Even though it isn't. If viruses existed humans would never have survived.

