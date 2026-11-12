A Radical New Paradigm for Positive Parenting

I had a great conversation with my good friend Steve Falconer about my new book, A Fresh Look at Childhood Illness.

We discuss how the book is not solely about health but instead shows that we need to take a very different approach to how we bring children into the world and how we need to view them as unique beings with innate gifts and abilities.

They are certainly not ‘blank slates’ that we need to fill with out-dated beliefs.

Steve and I are both fans of the R Buckminster Fuller quote,

“You never change things by fighting the existing reality. To change something, build a new model that makes the existing model obsolete.”

To build a new model, we need to make sure we don’t carry forward the old ideas that do not serve us, so that children do not have to go through the painful process of unlearning and de-conditioning that we’re going through.

It’s time for a new paradigm - a radically new paradigm!!

A Fresh Look at Childhood Illness: available through Amazon and Barnes & Noble: HERE

Dawn 🌹

Connect with Steve on Spacebusters

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