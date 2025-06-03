One of the core messages of my work is to convey the importance of taking responsibility for all aspects of our lives, which requires us to recognise where we may be holding on to limiting ideas about who we are as men and women.

Understanding who we truly are is essential to living the way we wish to live - which for most of us, if not all of us, means living in freedom.

And this understanding is at the core of the body of work created by Jon Little and Greg Paul of The Sovereign’s Way, especially their Law for Mankind course, which is why I was so aligned with their teachings when I took the course in 2022. I have also implemented what I learned in my own life.

Here’s my conversation with Alec Zeck after taking the LFM course

I’m therefore really excited to share with you the news that, to celebrate the 5th birthday of their powerful Law for Mankind course, Jon and Greg are hosting a rare live Bootcamp.

This will be a full-day of powerful insights and experiences – on Saturday July 5th.

Please note: This event is ONLY for LFM graduates.

So, if you’ve been thinking about signing up for the LFM course, but have yet to do so, now’s the ideal time as it will allow you to attend live or have lifetime access to the Bootcamp.

This is a limited time offer that is only available until midnight Saturday June 7th.

The Bootcamp offers a full-day-long intensive law & sovereignty event where Jon and Greg will spend 8 hours straight (with a few short breaks):

offering personal feedback or guidance on the biggest blocks and challenges members have collectively experienced with implementing the knowledge in their lives,

hearing from the experiences of others who have been applying the knowledge over the years,

sharing about how and where they’ve grown to and developed in their own lives since they created the Knowledge Share 5 years ago.

The value of joining the LFM community is greater than just the powerful LFM Knowledge Share 10 week course, it also includes:

10 x LFM Implementation Sessions (to support each module)

40+hour Q&A Archive

Members map and chat

The edited down recordings of the one-off 8 hour resolution and remedy bootcamp

REMEMBER: This is a limited time offer that is only available until midnight Saturday June 7th.

I’ve marked my calendar for the Bootcamp on July 5th.

Hope to see you there.

Dawn 🌹