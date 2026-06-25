Dawn’s Writings

Dawn’s Writings

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Nanabukulu21
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The explosion in cancers was predicted at the start of covid. Health psychology when I was an undergraduate 30 years ago could map future cancer locations. By natural disasters. Even the yearly flooding in locations near rivers. The government used psychology to implement the covid measures. They clearly would have known the fear created would raise cancers. That and the normalisation of injectables. When humans have had a survival adversion to needles and blood.

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Nanabukulu21's avatar
Nanabukulu21
3d

Reading articles on the use of meditation skills and mindfulness used by the special forces to over ride humans aversion to killing.

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