It has been brought to my attention that I omitted the link to our September event, Illuminate & Elevate, in the Resources section of Episode 10 of Dawn of Discernment.

September 13th - 14th 2025, Sussex UK

A 2 day Conference focused on building your awareness of the true nature of reality including international expert speakers from around the world. Learn how to heal yourself, learn about the power of homeopathy, find out how the power of your mind affects your health and expand this same mind with alternative views of history and the world. There will be presentations and workshops from the world’s best to enhance and enliven your experience and allow you to take home life changing skills!

Join like minded souls in this special weekend event.

+++Limited Single Day Tickets Now Available+++

Details and tickets: Illuminate & Elevate

Looking forward to seeing you there.

Dawn 🌹