My inspiration for this article was not the BBC for a change. This time it was a Daily Mail article dated 30th January that was shared with me. I’ve also seen it shared widely across many social media outlets. The title of the article is Nipah Virus in India: Top doctor issues an urgent warning to Australia amid outbreak of ‘world’s deadliest’ virus in India.

As the title indicates, Australia has been ‘warned’ to tighten its border measures with respect to people arriving there from West Bengal, India, because of an ‘outbreak’ of Nipah virus. The source of this report about an ‘outbreak’ is India’s National Centre for Disease Control that claims it has confirmed two cases of the virus.

Yes, that’s right - two cases!

Although this doesn’t sound at all like an ‘outbreak’, the reason for the concern by the ‘authorities’ is because this virus is said to cause ‘the world’s deadliest infectious disease’, which,

“…makes Covid look like a glorified cold…”

Talk about hyperbole!

The article then reports that,

“Zoonotic diseases expert Wang Linfa said there was no need for panic, noting that previous Nipah outbreaks in Malaysia, Bangladesh, the Philippines and India had been contained without spreading further.”

If there’s ‘no need to panic’, why is Australia being warned to tighten its border measures?

Mixed messages indeed!

NB A zoonotic disease is one that is said to be transmissible between animals and humans, although usually from animals to humans, as the WHO Zoonoses fact sheet states,

“A zoonosis is an infectious disease that has jumped from a non-human animal to humans.”

In order to find out what might be behind this story, other than fearmongering, I decided to look for the original scientific paper that claims to have isolated the Nipah virus and proven it to cause a ‘deadly disease’.

This became an interesting journey.

The ‘original’ paper was published in October 1999 in The Lancet, a prestigious journal - prestigious within the medical establishment that is. The title of that original paper is revealing; Fatal encephalitis due to Nipah virus among pig-farmers in Malaysia. It clearly makes the assertion that the deaths were due to Nipah virus, but does it actually prove this?

Let’s look and see.

To discover whether a ‘virus’ has been isolated and proven to cause the disease it’s claimed to cause, we need to look at the Materials and Methods section of the paper, which can be seen in the screenshot below, although it is not called ‘Materials and Methods’ in this instance, which is rather unusual.

That process does not sound like ‘isolation’ to me!

Interestingly, the BBC had also published an article on the topic, although a few days earlier than the one that appeared in the Daily Mail. In that article, Nipah virus outbreak in India triggers Asia airport screenings, are a few interesting statements that are worth sharing here, the first of which is,

“Initial symptoms may include fever, headaches, muscle pain, vomiting and sore throat. In some people, these may be followed by drowsiness, altered consciousness, and pneumonia.”

The initial symptoms are obviously non-specific, they are common to many conditions to which a whole range of labels can be assigned. The symptoms that may appear later are definitely more serious, although they seem to only occur in ‘some people’.

However, pneumonia is supposedly a distinct ‘disease’, even though it is said to be caused by a whole variety of agents, both bacterial and viral, a statement that is in direct contradiction to the idea that each ‘germ’ causes a specific disease.

One question to ask is: Why has pneumonia been associated with Nipah virus?

The BBC article refers to more serious ‘complications’ that are alleged to also be associated with a Nipah virus ‘infection’,

“Encephalitis, a sometimes-fatal condition that causes inflammation of the brain, may occur in severe cases.”

This is misleading, encephalitis IS inflammation of the brain; the suffix -itis means inflammation.

However, the final sentence of the Lancet paper states,

“The Nipah virus described here may be the agent responsible for the encephalitis outbreak in Malaysia.”

‘May be’? Does that sound like the virus was proven to cause encephalitis? If not, why is encephalitis regarded as a condition that ‘may’ occur in some cases of Nipah?

According to the terrain paradigm, inflammation is one of the body’s healing responses, the presence of inflammation therefore means that there is an underlying problem that is causing the body to produce inflammation to help with the processes of healing.

What is particularly revealing - but an increasingly common finding in all these sorts of reports - is the statement in the BBC article that,

“People who contract the virus show a wide range of symptoms, or sometimes, none at all.

If it’s the ‘world’s deadliest virus’, how can people who are said to be infected by it have no symptoms?

As I’ve written many times before, the definition of disease includes the existence of ‘symptoms’. If a ‘virus’ causes disease then symptoms must always be present. The absence of symptoms in a person who allegedly ‘has been infected’ means that the virus cannot be the cause; especially if it is such a ‘deadly virus’.

The concept of ‘asymptomatic carriers’ is another contradiction of the basic theory. It is also a rescue device that the medical system frequently inserts into these narratives in an effort to ‘explain’ how people who are allegedly ‘infected’ do not exhibit symptoms.

So what is this all about? Here’s a clue to at least one aspect of this narrative,

“To date, no drugs of (sic) vaccines have been approved to treat the disease.”

One of the obvious goals of the medical industry is to manufacture yet another drug and/or another vaccine on the basis that the former will ‘treat’ the disease and the latter will prevent the disease.

However, I don’t accept that this would be the only purpose for resurrecting this ‘virus’ and creating a story about its deadly nature.

As I continued my investigation of this alleged new ‘outbreak’, I discovered another BBC article from almost exactly 5 years ago, 12th January 2021 to be precise; is that a coincidence I wonder?

Interestingly, the article is entitled The other virus that worries Asia. Its sub-heading is also interesting, The death rate for Nipah virus is up to 75% and it has no vaccine. While the world focuses on Covid-19, scientists are working hard to ensure it doesn’t cause the next pandemic.

In the article is the statement that,

“Asia has a high number of emerging infectious diseases. Tropical regions have a rich array of biodiversity, which means they are also home to a large pool of pathogens, increasing the chances that a novel virus could emerge.”

The purpose of the narrative is to continue shoring up the concept of ‘zoonotic disease’, which also remains unproven because it is totally reliant on the transmission of ‘germs’, which has never been proven. It seems to me that the ‘zoonotic disease’ narrative is intended to make us afraid of spending time in nature!

Supaporn Wacharapluesadee is reported in the article to run the Thai Red Cross Emerging Infectious Disease-Health Science Centre in Bangkok, she also made assertions about the high mortality rate for ‘Nipah’,

“These include the Nipah virus. Fruit bats are its natural host. “It’s a major concern because there’s no treatment… and a high mortality rate [is] caused by this virus,” says Wacharapluesadee. The death rate for Nipah ranges from 40% up to 75%, depending on where the outbreak occurs.”

This article was published in the relatively early days of the so-called ‘Covid pandemic’ when the narrative was still focused on bats being the host species.

The article also reports that,

“Each year, the World Health Organization (WHO) reviews the large list of pathogens that could cause a public health emergency to decide how to prioritise their research and development funds.”

This is followed by the statement that,

“Nipah virus is in their top 10. And, with a number of outbreaks having happened in Asia already, it is likely we haven’t seen the last of it.”

However, it’s now five years later and very little, if anything, has occurred to warrant such claims.

My question therefore is: Why have they decided to resurrect it in 2026?

Hidden within the article is the following little gem,

“Because Nipah virus is so dangerous – it is considered by governments across the globe to have bioterrorism potential – only a handful of laboratories across the world are allowed to culture, grow and store it.”

Are they going to inject (pun intended) ‘grown in a lab’ into the current narrative to incite more division on the origins of this allegedly new and dangerous disease?

It’s unsurprising I suppose that, in the light of this new ‘outbreak’, the WHO has updated its Nipah virus fact sheet, which is now dated 29 January 2026

Although the ‘virus’ was originally claimed in the 1999 Lancet article to have been found in 3 pig farmers, the focus is now on bats. This change of focus is explained by the WHO fact sheet,

“Transmission of the virus to humans can occur from direct contact with infected animals like bats, pigs or horses, and by consuming fruits or fruit products, such as raw date palm juice, contaminated by infected fruit bats. The virus can also cause severe disease in farming animals such as pigs.”

And, for anyone who has been looking into the topic of ‘viruses’ and how people are diagnosed as having been ‘infected’, it’s not at all surprising to find the following under the sub-heading Diagnosis,

“It is difficult to distinguish Nipah from other infectious diseases, or other causes of encephalitis or pneumonia, without laboratory testing. The main diagnostic test is real time polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) of respiratory samples, blood or cerebrospinal fluid (a spinal tap). Blood antibody detection via enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) may also be used.”

There are many problems with the PCR test, and the ELISA test for that matter, but the key issue is that they rely on the idea that there is such an entity as a ‘virus’ that can ‘infect’ people and animals and cause ‘disease’. This has never been proven to be the case, as can be seen in the following,

So what is/are the cause/causes of the symptoms people are experiencing?

As always, there will be no single answer to that question.

In the context of the initial symptoms - fever, headaches, muscle pain, vomiting and sore throat - they indicate the body has initiated cleansing processes to eliminate a toxic load. What those toxins are - or might be - I cannot possibly say without asking a whole raft of questions, many of which cannot be answered because few people, if any, are likely to be searching for something other than ‘viruses’. Some of the more likely candidates include new toxic substances introduced into the environment for example, or maybe new ‘medicines’ or vaccines perhaps?

However, one thing is for certain, that list of possible causes will not include a ‘Nipah virus’, because no evidence has been presented that demonstrates its existence as described or its ability to cause any ‘deadly disease’, as described.

Resources

Mike Stone wrote a very detailed article on the topic in 2023.

Christine Massey wrote about the admission that there is no evidence for the existence of any pathogenic virus, anywhere.

Other Useful Resources

