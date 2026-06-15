It’s clear that there’s a growing awareness of the serious problems with the ‘germ theory’.

However, despite their awareness of these problems, many people still have questions, which, to some extent, is understandable because the indoctrination about ‘germs’ runs deep. We probably all believed that ‘germs’ cause disease at some point in our lives, yet for some of us, the ability to detach from this conditioning has occurred more readily than for others.

The past 6 years (and counting) have brought a lot of attention to ‘viruses’, the result of which is that more people are aware that these particles have never been proven to exist as described or cause disease as claimed.

But this leaves people with questions about bacteria, which, unlike ‘viruses’, are real and do exist, although they too have never been proven to cause disease as claimed.

NB. As always, I am not denying that people experience symptoms, that is an entirely separate issue.

My intention in my articles is to raise questions and highlight that it’s the labelling and interpretation of people’s experiences by mainstream medical practitioners - and even many ‘alternative’ practitioners - that need to be viewed differently. This different approach requires us to view symptoms through a lens that is based on understanding how the body actually functions rather than on the mainstream warfare model we’ve all been taught to believe in.

But this warfare model is fundamentally flawed. The mainstream medical system continues to demonstrate not only its ineffectiveness, but also its ability to cause harm, as demonstrated by the phenomenon of iatrogenesis, which I’ve discussed in a number of previous articles.

Bacterial toxins

Bacteria are said to cause ‘disease’ via a few different mechanisms, one of which is claimed to be through the secretion of ‘toxins’; so let’s explore the alleged ‘evidence’ for this claim.

The mainstream view of the ‘discovery’ of bacterial toxins is described in a 2002 article in the Journal of Endotoxin Research entitled Endotoxin and anti-endotoxin: The contribution of the schools of Koch and Pasteur: Life, milestone-experiments and concepts of Richard Pfeiffer (Berlin) and Alexandre Besredka (Paris)

“…Richard Pfeiffer, working with Koch in Berlin, intellectually and experimentally conceived the concept of endotoxin as a heat-stable bacterial poison being responsible for the pathophysiological consequences of then prevailing infectious diseases such as typhoid and cholera.”

(I’m not sure that ‘conceiving a concept’ is the same as actually discovering a mechanism of action.)

The Journal of Endotoxin Research is obviously biased in favour of the existence of endotoxins, but that does not mean such substances exist as described. After all, the entire field of ‘virology’ is based on studying particles that have never been proven to exist as described, so we need to remain open-minded and engage our faculty of discernment when contemplating the mainstream explanations of ‘bacterial toxins’.

One of the problems I faced when researching this topic is that most of the original papers are in German and French. I am fluent in neither of those languages, so I cannot read the original papers to examine their Methods sections to find out what the experiments actually entailed. I’ve therefore had to rely on English language articles written about those original studies.

Although the English papers I’ve found do not describe the experiments in detail, we can still glean some information from their contents. For example, the 2002 Endotoxin article cited above refers to a seminar by A. Wolff, a student and collaborator of Richard Pfeiffer, who,

“…talked about humoral and cellular mechanisms of infection and immunity and confirmed the particular role of endotoxins in a lethal cholera infection.”

The article then adds that he stated,

“…during each infection there are always bacteria which die, but, the death of the animal occurs by means of the products alone which have become adsorbable for the body due to bacteriolysis’.”

Bacteriolysis means ‘the destruction or dissolution of bacterial cells’.

These statements suggest there is something inherent within bacteria that cause harm to living organisms; but this has never been proven, despite the assertions in these articles. The death of bacterial cells is not proof of a disease-causing process. Cells die all the time; that is natural, although they can also die as the result of being damaged by poisons.

One of the problems we face is that we don’t know what substances were used by the experimenters to produce the effects they observed, so we don’t know what confounding factors were involved. Various substances were obviously used, that is the nature of these experiments, except that the effects of those substances are invariably overlooked, as Dr Harold Hillman, a cell biologist, explains in his article Cell Biology is Currently in Dire Straits,

“During a research career lasting more than 50 years, I have concluded that the following procedures are unsuitable for studying the biology of living cells in Intact animals and plants: subcellular fractionation; histology; histochemistry; electron microscopy; binding studies; use of ligands; immunocytochemistry; tissue slices; disruptive techniques; dehydration; deep freezing; freeze drying; boiling; use of extracellular markers; receptor studies; patch clamp measurements; inadequate calibrations. The main objections to these procedures are: (i) they change the properties of the tissues being studied grossly and significantly; (ii) they ignore the second law of thermodynamics;(iii) they produce artefacts, many of which are two dimensional; (iv) adequate control procedures have never been published for them.”

Note the reference to ‘receptor studies’!

The reason for drawing attention to receptors is because of the comment in a 2003 article entitled Innate immune sensing and its roots: the story of endotoxin that states, under the heading, Biological definition of endotoxin,

“It has long been known that substances that produce a biological effect at an extremely dilute concentration often function by interacting with specific, high-affinity receptors, which are linked generally to a signal-amplification system. Therefore, the existence of an ‘endotoxin receptor’ was suspected from the earliest days after the chemical characterization of LPS. In view of the similar effects that are mediated by LPS and many other microbial components, it was logical to assume that a family of receptors might recognize microbial components, and to hope that elucidation of the LPS receptor might open the door to advancing our understanding of microbial pathogenesis.”

LPS stands for lipopolysaccharide.

Whether the assumption is ‘logical’ or not, receptors have not been proven to exist as described, as Dr Hillman has explained.

So where does that leave us with respect to ‘endotoxins’?

The 2003 article cited above explains,

“The discovery that germs produce and secrete poisonous products, termed ‘toxins’, in 1886 by Ludwig Brieger (1849–1919) was a further intellectual advancement8. Diphtheria toxin and tetanus toxin were among the first bacterial poisons to be identified.”

This claim suffers the same problems as those in previously cited articles, which is that it has not actually been proven that ‘germs’ are pathogenic and produce toxins in order to cause disease.

One of the problems is that no bacterial ‘disease’ fulfils Koch’s postulates, especially the first postulate that states germs should always be found in people with the disease they are claimed to cause and never be found in healthy people who do not have the disease they are claimed to cause.

This postulate contains sound logic. If something is the ‘cause’ of a ‘disease, it should always be found in people with that disease and never found in people without the disease.

Koch’s postulates have been criticised and are regarded as no longer applicable, especially in connection with what is referred to as ‘asymptomatic disease’, which is a nonsensical phenomenon; diseases, by definition, are diagnosed according to the symptoms they manifest.

Another problem is that the original researchers were not aware that the body naturally contains bacteria that are helpful to us rather than harmful. They were either unaware of, or ignored the work of scientists such as Antoine Béchamp, who were not of the same opinion with respect to the role of bacteria.

Tetanus

The 2003 article cited above refers to tetanus as one of the first ‘bacterial toxins’ to be identified, but what did they actually identify?

I discovered an August 1919 article entitled Report of Bacteriological Investigation of Tetanus Carried Out on Behalf of the War Office Committee for the Study of Tetanus that states,

“From an unexpectedly large percentage - 20 per cent - of wounds of men who show no evidence of tetanus, B. tetani can be recovered at some period during the process of repair.”

This is strong evidence that B. tetani (Clostridium tetani, as it is now called) cannot be the causative agent of tetanus, otherwise it would always be present in such cases. But, in addition, this evidence provides significant support for the terrain paradigm that states bacteria assist the healing processes, which explains their presence ‘during the process of repair’.

A video about Tetanus can be found on the members section of Dr Sam Bailey’s website

However, in a private communication, Dr Mark Bailey confirmed to me that, for the research for their video, they found no evidence that tetanus is caused by Clostridium tetani, the purported causal agent of tetanus and that this ‘disease’ does not fulfil Koch’s Postulates. He stated the following to my question about their research and kindly allowed me to cite it in my article,

“Our research revealed that the presence of Clostridium tetani was inconsistent with the manifestation of tetanus, which is a clinical syndrome. In other words, a person with full-blown tetanus may have no trace of this specific bacterium in their wound and conversely, a person with an abundance of the bacterium in a wound does not exhibit tetanus. Furthermore, there are millions of wounds that are sustained each day, C tetani is ubiquitous in our environments, and yet virtually none of us ever develop tetanus.”

Most ‘experiments’ that purport to show ‘infection’ involve injecting material from diseased animals into other animals that then become ill, which is claimed to provide the ‘proof’ of the pathogenic nature of the ‘agent’ under investigation. But these experiments do not provide this proof. Instead, they merely demonstrate that injecting a variety of noxious substances into animals causes them to become ill and to often die.

What these experiments do demonstrate is that the condition of the terrain affects our health.

But what about sepsis? Isn’t that caused by a dangerous bacterial toxin?

Sepsis

According to the May 2024 WHO Sepsis fact sheet,

“Sepsis is a life-threatening condition that happens when the body’s immune system has an extreme response to an infection, causing organ dysfunction (4). The body’s reaction causes damage to its own tissues and organs and it can lead to shock, multiple organ failure and sometimes death, especially if not recognized early and treated promptly.”

In other words, the WHO claims that an ‘infection’ is a necessary precursor to sepsis, which initiates an ‘extreme response’ by the body’s immune system. But the body does not possess an ‘immune system’ as described, because the body is intelligent and knows there are no external invading ‘germs’ to fight.

The fact sheet also claims that,

“Sepsis is usually caused by bacterial infections but may be the result of other infections such as viruses, parasites or fungi.”

In other words, sepsis is not claimed to be solely bacterial. However, it is definitely not caused by ‘viruses’.

A 2013 article entitled Severe Sepsis and Septic Shock claims that,

“Sepsis is one of the oldest and most elusive syndromes in medicine.”

The reference to sepsis as a syndrome is noteworthy, because a syndrome is defined as ‘a group of signs and symptoms’. In other words, it is not simply ‘an infection’ or a response to ‘an infection’. Also interesting is the comment in the article that,

“…with the advent of modern antibiotics, germ theory did not fully explain the pathogenesis of sepsis: many patients with sepsis died despite successful eradication of the inciting pathogen. Thus, researchers suggested that it was the host, not the germ, that drove the pathogenesis of sepsis.”

Yet, despite this, sepsis is usually treated with antibiotics, as can be seen on the WHO fact sheet that states, under the heading Treatment,

“Early use of antimicrobials to treat bacteria, parasites, fungus or viruses is essential to improve outcomes from sepsis.”

The 2002 Endotoxin article cited at the beginning of this article states,

“Due to the important role played by endotoxins during septic shock, basic and patient-oriented research in prevention and therapy has focused for a long time on antibodies against endotoxins.”

The problem with this statement is the reference to ‘antibodies’, the existence of which is wholly dependent on the ‘germ theory’ and the idea that ‘germs’ invade the body and need to be fought by the body’s defence system. This defence system is called the ‘immune system’, that is claimed to include ‘fighters’ against invading germs in the form of ‘antibodies’. But antibodies are actually different types of proteins that clearly do perform various functions, although none of them have been proven to involve ‘fighting germs’.

The body is the natural home of a variety of different types of bacteria that perform important functions, most notably as the body’s ‘clean up crew’. One of their most important functions involves the breakdown and removal of toxins and waste material, which is the reason they are ‘found’ in damaged tissues within the body; they are there to help remove the damage so that new tissue can be grown.

Note the significant admission in the WHO’s own fact sheet that,

“Sepsis acquired in health care settings is one of the most frequent adverse events during care delivery and affect (sic) hundreds of millions of patients worldwide every year.”

The acknowledgement that healthcare settings, especially hospitals, are one of the main places in which sepsis occurs should raise serious alarm bells.

The reason for this situation is claimed to be due to ‘drug-resistant pathogens’. But this is an inadequate explanation as it fails to acknowledge that antibiotics are highly toxic and contribute to patients’ poor health, they do not solve the problems.

Is it possible that antibiotics are sources of ‘poisoning’ that result in sepsis?

A true understanding of sepsis can only be gained through the lens of the terrain paradigm that will seek to understand the specific causal factors involved for each individual’s experience of symptoms.

In Summary

There is no evidence that bacteria are the cause of any disease. This raises serious questions over the idea that their ‘toxins’ are involved in the disease processes. The initial research was based on the assumptions that bacteria are pathogenic. Therefore no other line of enquiry was pursued. Nor was there any research to investigate what is the true role of these substances referred to as ‘bacterial toxins’.

In my opinion, which is based on my understanding of the terrain paradigm and the functions of bacteria in the body, what are referred to as ‘bacterial toxins’ are the by-products of the breakdown of bodily tissue that has been damaged by toxins. These breakdown materials are ‘toxic’ because they contain toxins that caused the original damage in the tissues. In other words, the terrain was first compromised by toxins, possibly chemical in nature.

Bacteria assist in the processes that reduce the level of toxicity, they do not cause it.

Dawn 🌹

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