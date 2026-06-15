Dawn’s Writings

Dawn’s Writings

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robin's avatar
robin
2d

Great info Dawn

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1 reply by Dawn Lester
Jaya Jeff Sims's avatar
Jaya Jeff Sims
2d

Thank you for blessing us with your clear, concise and cogent articles. Even when your words aren’t new to me, you’re helpful.

We all need help.

God bless you 🙏

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1 reply by Dawn Lester
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