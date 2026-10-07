Dawn’s Writings

Dawn’s Writings

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Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
Oct 7

The real plagues are the government, the MSM and big pharma.

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Jeffrey Strahl's avatar
Jeffrey Strahl
Oct 7

Thanks, Dawn. Great timing, the "progressive" and "caring" mainstream media outlets like The Guardian and Al Jazeera are really hyping this story hard. using it as part of their campaign to use biomedical disinformation to push 4th Industrial Revolution measures such as digital IDs/passports tied to health records and fear campaigns being marketed by the WHO/Big Pharma complex in order to push vaccines and other forms of scientific quackery "on behalf of the public good."

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