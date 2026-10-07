I don’t usually post articles frequently so as not to bombard you, but I feel compelled to address the latest efforts to scare everyone, even though I only posted an article two days ago.

I know many of my articles emphasise the importance of the ‘no virus’ position, but there are more problems with the ‘germ theory’ than just the unproven hypothesis that ‘viruses’ exist as described and are pathogenic entities.

Bacteria, which do exist, are also incorrectly referred to as ‘pathogenic’ and blamed for many diseases, as we can see with the latest fear-mongering nonsense.

So what story am I referring to?

A BBC article dated 5th October and titled US ‘watching closely’ after plague researcher dies in Russia begins,

“President Donald Trump says the US is looking “very strongly” at the case of a Russian lab technician who died at a plague research centre in Siberia.”

This is followed by a statement about ‘concerns the incident could lead to the spread of pneumonic plague’, which is swiftly followed by,

“…but there was no cause for alarm.”

If there’s no cause for alarm, why mention it? Surely ‘they’ know that this story will cause people to become alarmed - or is that the intention?

A lot of people are associating this story with reference to the ‘Black Death’, which is claimed to have mainly presented in the ‘bubonic’ form, not the pneumonic form, although both are said to have been present and both are claimed to be caused by the bacterium, Yersinia pestis.

The problem with these claims is that they have never been proven to be true. In other words, there is no evidence that Y. pestis causes any ‘disease’, let alone ‘deadly plague’.

The original idea was that ‘plague’ was spread by rat fleas, but this idea falls apart when considering the alleged speed at which the ‘disease’ is claimed to have spread throughout Europe during the mid-14th century. The high fatality rate also does not match the alleged ‘transmission’ by rats. Nevertheless, many websites retain that hypothesis on the basis of ‘DNA analysis’; this idea is highly flawed because ‘genetics’ is another problematic field of study.

One revised plague ‘theory’ - or rather hypothesis - claims that the spread occurred through human-to-human contact, but this too is highly implausible; it is also unproven.

So why is this story of significance?

The main reason is because of fear-mongering claims that ‘plague’ is being created and ‘weaponised’ in a lab and can therefore be ‘released’ onto the public to cause mass illness and death.

There are a few parts to this story that need to be considered rationally and with discernment.

The first is that ‘plague’ is caused by a bacterium.

The alleged ‘discoverer’ of the bacterium - Alexandre Yersin, after whom the bacterium is named - performed experiments that are claimed to have ‘proved’ that this bacterium was the causative agent. A summary of his experiment - provided to me by ChatGPT - states,

“In the 1894 work, Yersin inoculated mice, rats and guinea pigs with material obtained from plague buboes. The animals died. At necropsy he described enlarged lymph nodes/buboes and found bacilli resembling those he had seen in the human material.”

All this means is that he inoculated ‘stuff’ into the bodies of animals and then found the ‘stuff’ he’d inoculated into them. What a surprise - he ‘found’ what he’d injected into them. This is clearly a meaningless ‘experiment’ with respect to providing ‘proof’ of a causative agent.

Other ‘experiments’ have been carried out, but none have actually proven that Y. pestis is the causative agent and that it is transmitted by rat fleas.

I’ve placed inverted commas around the word experiment, because these processes cannot in all honesty be described as ‘scientific’ and therefore they are not really experiments.

Finding bacteria in a body, whether human or animal, is not ‘proof’ that they are the cause of any ‘disease’. Our bodies are the natural habitat of bacteria that perform specific functions within the body - these usually involve the breakdown of dead and dying tissue and its removal - and take on the appropriate form for those functions. Furthermore, bacteria are pleomorphic, which means that the form they take will differ according to the part of the body they’re in and the function(s) required of them.

The point to emphasise here is that the presence of a large number of a specific form of bacteria means that there is a significant level of material that needs to be ‘cleaned up’. They occur due to the underlying condition of the body; they have never been proven to be the cause of any health problem.

This means therefore that bacteria cannot be made into ‘bioweapons’ in the sense that they can be made into ‘dangerous pathogens’.

That does not mean that harmful substances can’t be made in laboratories and released onto the public, but these harmful substances are not bacteria; they are more likely to be chemical-based - and there are some highly toxic chemicals that can be manufactured and released into the environment to cause serious health problems and even death.

This inevitably raises the question: So what caused the Black Death if it wasn’t Y. pestis?

In my research for What Really Makes You Ill? I discovered a book entitled A New Light on the Black Death by Professor Mike Baillie, a dendrochronologist. In his book, he cites some contemporary writings that include this statement,

“There have been masses of dead fish, animals and other things along the sea shore and in many places trees covered in dust .... and all these things seem to have come from the great corruption of the air and earth.”

Interestingly, there are no reports of masses of dead rats, which there ought to be if rats were the carriers of the ‘plague’. But such reports are conspicuous by their absence!

What is particularly interesting is the reference to ‘the great corruption of the air and earth’, which would certainly be worth investigating, especially with respect to those who suffered from the pneumonic or pulmonary form of the ‘disease’.

I would add that this would also explain the ‘bubonic’ form because ‘buboes’ are eruptions that indicate the body’s efforts to eliminate toxins. The ‘corrupted air’ would have been ingested as well as inhaled.

But this leaves the question of what could have ‘corrupted’ the air, earth and water?

It seems to be pretty well-established that there was a major earthquake on 25th January 1348 - and yes, I know we can’t rely on ‘history’, but let’s not throw out the baby with the bathwater while we’re looking at this event.

So how would an earthquake have precipitated ‘the Black Death’?

In his 1967 article entitled Pestilence and Plagues Herbert Shelton states,

“Hecker’s Epidemics of the Middle Ages says of the Plague that ‘mighty revolutions in the organism of the earth, of which we have credible information, had preceded it. From China to the Atlantic the foundations of the earth were shaken, throughout Asia and Europe the atmosphere was in commotion, and endangered by its baneful influence, both vegetable and animal life’.”

In the same article, he also quotes from Berdoe’s Origins and Growth of the Healing Art that provides further information about the prevailing conditions,

“In 1337, four millions of people perished by famine in China in the neighbourhood of Kiang alone. Floods, famine and earthquakes were frequent, both in Asia and Europe. In Cyprus a pestiferous wind spread a poisonous odor before an earthquake shook the island to its foundations, and many of the inhabitants fell down suddenly and expired in dreadful agonies after inhaling the noxious gases. German chemists state that a thick stinking mist advanced from the East and spread over Italy in thousands of places, and vast chasms opened in the earth which exhaled the most noxious vapors.”

[NB Herbert Shelton’s articles no longer seem to be available]

In addition, in my further research into the topic since the publication of What Really Makes You Ill? I’ve found a book entitled The Great Transition by Bruce M.S. Campbell; the sub-title is Climate, Disease and Society in the Late-Medieval World. Although the author believes in the standard ‘disease’ narrative about the Black Death, he provides a great deal of detail about the climate at the time, as the sub-title indicates.

His work echoes what Herbert Shelton refers to above, only in a great deal more detail.

Briefly, he refers to the Medieval Climate Anomaly, which is the revised name for the Medieval Warm Period. This ‘warm period’ did not occur evenly throughout the world. However, when it ended in the 1340s,

“…growing conditions were depressed almost everywhere.”

He continues,

“Once again famine stalked both northern and southern Europe.”

He also writes,

“Escalating warfare inflated transaction costs, disrupted trade and destroyed working capital, thereby sending Latin Christendom’s flagging commercial economy deeper into decline…”

There were clearly many factors at play at the time that would have contributed to severe health problems and large numbers of deaths.

Poor growing conditions followed by famine together with environmental pollution from massive earthquakes offer far more plausible explanations for the devastation that resulted in large numbers of deaths than ideas about ‘rat flea’ vectors or human-to-human transmission of bacteria.

These explanations are also in alignment with the ‘terrain paradigm’, which shows that our health is affected by our environment.

I would add that our ‘terrain’ also includes our mind, so people who had been subjected to a severe shortage of food due to the poor harvests would have suffered from the stress of trying to find food for themselves and their families as well as from malnourishment.

As I’ve often stated, there are always multiple factors at play with respect to our health. There is absolutely no need to postulate hypotheses about ‘germs’ to explain health issues.

There is therefore no need to be drawn into the fear-mongering about ‘bioweapons’ and ‘lab leaks’ and similar nonsense.

Remember, energy flows where attention goes, so let’s not give this story any more of our precious attention and energy than it needs for us to understand that it is simply another scare tactic.

I would suggest, therefore, that we make sure we keep open our powers of discernment and see where this ‘story’ is trying to take us without falling into the state of fear.

Dawn 🌹

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Dr Sam Bailey also looked into this topic in January 2024,

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