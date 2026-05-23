One of the surprising facts I uncovered in my research for my first article on the topic of circumcision, was that it’s a much more common procedure for non-religious reasons in North America than in any other ‘Western’ country.

This led me to wonder why this was the case. Why would Americans choose to have this surgery if they were not followers of either Judaism or Islam, the two main religions that routinely practise circumcision?

Knowing there’s an agenda to ‘dumb us all down’, it occurred to me that maybe it was a way to traumatise American men on the basis that, like their pioneering forefathers, they are more likely to want to ‘fight for their freedom’. As I discussed in my previous article, it’s been shown that there are serious psychological effects from this procedure. Therefore traumatising men early in life may therefore suppress their natural pioneering, freedom-loving spirit.

I thought this might have been a reasonable explanation - until I read Circumcision: A History of the World’s Most Controversial Surgery by David L. Gollaher!

In his book, David Gollaher relates the story of Lewis A. Sayre, a leading orthopaedic surgeon in New York, who, in 1870, was introduced to a young boy who was unable to walk. The young boy was not only suffering from a contraction of his legs but also with serious health issues due to the pain resulting from his condition. It was believed that Lewis Sayre would be able to correct his physical difficulties through surgery. On examining him, the surgeon declared the boy to be suffering from paralysis. During the examination, the boy’s nurse urged the doctor to be careful not to touch his ‘pee pee’, which Lewis Sayre then examined and discovered that there was a restriction due to the foreskin being contracted. Lewis Sayre decided to perform a circumcision on the boy, which resulted in his eventual recovery, not only from the paralysis, but also in his overall health.

The details of this case, which I’ve only covered very briefly here, are also discussed in a 1994 article by David Gollaher, entitled From Ritual to Science: The Medical Transformation of Circumcision in America, which he wrote prior to the publication of his book.

The point to highlight is that the success of this procedure led to ideas that other conditions could be rectified in a similar way.

It’s important to be aware of the time period in which Lewis Sayre performed this operation and the subsequent efforts to utilise it for many other conditions. This was the late 19th century; the period in which the ‘germ theory’ began its meteoric rise to becoming the predominant theory of disease, although there was no connection between the boy’s condition or any ideas about ‘germs’ - at least there were no ideas about such a connection at that point.

However, Lewis Sayre was very much invested in the mainstream medical system in America. Referring to him and his achievements, David Gollaher writes in Circumcision that,

“Outside the operating room, he was a born organizer: the prime mover in the New York Pathological Society; an officer of the New York Academy of Medicine; and in 1866 vice president of the fledgling American Medical Association (AMD). In honor of his tireless striving on behalf of their profession, in 1880 the medical elite elected Lewis Sayre president of the AMA. One of Sayre’s legacies was his campaign to upgrade the organization’s published transactions, which he chose to rename Journal of the American Medical Association.”

He was clearly very influential.

But were his ideas correct?

Clearly, the boy on whom he first performed the surgery benefitted; his problem was ‘physical’ as there was an obvious impediment that was restrictive and the procedure could therefore be described as ‘medically necessary’. Whether a different procedure - and a less drastic measure - may have induced the same level of relief for the boy’s situation is unknown and, of course, unknowable.

However, it would seem that such ‘medically necessary’ cases are not common.

It’s claimed that there are certain situations in which circumcision is appropriate, but, according to a 2007 article entitled Medical aspects of male circumcision,

“The medical indications to circumcise prepubertal boys are rare.”

There are certain indications that have resulted in circumcision, but the evidence does not support the claim that it was the only or even the best solution, as the article states,

“Circumcision is performed for various conditions, but their natural course suggests that this is not always necessary.”

Lewis Sayre is also reported to have tried to establish a connection between ‘genital irritation and imbecility’ that led him to circumcise a number of boys in the Manhattan State Hospital’s Idiot Asylum. Although he is said to have ‘believed’ this would benefit the boys, David Gollaher writes in Circumcision that,

“Despite the surgeries, no boy improved enough to be discharged from the asylum.”

Nevertheless, other surgeons followed suit and eventually they were not only circumcising to ‘cure disease’ but to prevent it. This became a prophylactic procedure in the US!

Unsurprisingly, this procedure was copied by others and implemented ‘across the pond’. But, although circumcision persisted for a number of decades in Britain, it fell out of favour in the late 1940s. The main reasons for this are reported in an April 2020 article USA and UK: differences on neonatal circumcision, that states,

“However, in the UK two factors seemingly contributed to the demise of the practice: firstly, when the NHS was introduced in 1948 there was a rationalisation of services to include provision of care only to those procedures with clear benefits; secondly, the work of the Scottish paediatrician, Donald Gairdner, who published his 1949 paper ‘The Fate of the Foreskin’, which seemingly established the need for, and natural history of, the development of the foreskin in boyhood.”

In the conclusion to The fate of the foreskin: a study of circumcision, Donald Gairdner writes,

“The prepuce of the young infant should therefore be left in its natural state.”

Unfortunately for Americans, the practice still exists in the US as a standard procedure based on the idea that it is beneficial, although predominantly in the realm of preventing allegedly ‘infectious diseases’, especially those that are claimed to be sexually transmitted. But, as discussed in my first article - link below - there is no evidence for the existence of ‘sexually transmitted diseases’, because there is no evidence to support the claim that any disease is caused by a ‘pathogenic agent’.

Fortunately, there is a growing awareness of the problems and, inevitably, increasing concern for men who were circumcised as infants for two main reasons: 1) the procedure was clearly not conducted in accordance with ‘informed consent’ and 2) they have been left with many of the repercussions of the surgery.

The subtitle of an undated article entitled The Hidden Epidemic of Circumcision Regret Among Millions of Men reads A growing global movement of men exposes the unspoken physical and psychological toll of routine circumcision. The medical consensus is shifting.

The article claims that more than 15 million circumcisions are performed each year and states,

“A rapidly growing coalition of men argues that the routine removal of the prepuce inflicts devastating, irreversible damage on adult sexual function, sensitivity, and emotional well-being.”

It seems that, despite the delicate nature of the topic, men are speaking out against this routine surgery.

It is often claimed that the benefits outweigh the risks. However, the main ‘benefits’, which are claimed to be related to ‘infectious diseases’, do not exist. But there are risks, as the article states,

“Complication rates for the surgery, when including long-term functional deficits, are estimated by independent researchers to be substantially higher than the 1-2 percent traditionally cited by surgical boards.”

Informed consent is clearly a major issue in this topic. Babies in the very first days of their lives are incapable of providing informed consent, and therefore the parents are alleged to be able to do so in their stead. But this is still not ‘informed consent’, because it bypasses the human being on whom the surgery is being performed.

In cases where it is a genuine life-or-death situation, parents have to be able to provide consent. But it is entirely different when it’s a matter of performing a routine surgery that removes a vital part of a baby boy’s body for no genuine ‘reason’. And this is especially the case if the parents are not in possession of all the information they require to make a truly informed choice.

To answer the question posed in the title of this article, I would say: ‘Possibly’ followed by a huge BUT…

From my research and reading, I’m increasingly of the opinion that the cases in which it would be a medical necessity are exceedingly rare.

As always, none of what is written here should be construed as providing ‘medical advice’. I’m simply sharing information I’ve found on the topic that may be useful to people who wish to research further. (There are links to the articles I’ve referenced and I’ve named the books I’ve read.)

I would suggest people consider searching for alternative solutions in those instances where they are told there is a perceived ‘medical necessity’.

As we’ve seen - especially in the past 6 and a half years - the certainty of the medical system in their approach to health matters rests on very shaky grounds, which is putting it extremely mildly. The certainty that circumcision is the appropriate course of action for all baby boys, which is largely thanks to the efforts of Lewis Sayre, would also seem to rest on similarly shaky grounds.

In my opinion, it’s time to review the habits of the past; to revisit the ‘certainty’ surrounding the alleged benefits of circumcision; and, last but not least, to revise the approach to a surgical procedure that is irreversible, painful, traumatic and can lead to serious lifetime consequences.

Dawn 🌹

My previous article on the topic,

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