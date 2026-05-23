Dawn’s Writings

Dawn’s Writings

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@k8_is_awake's avatar
@k8_is_awake
1d

29 years ago even before I had my awakening, I KNEW not to cut my son. God bless you Dawn.

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Deb's avatar
Deb
1d

My boys are 38 and 36...there wasn't even a discussion about it. Neither were circumcised. My oldest at about 2 yrs old got a bit of an infection, because a Dr had told me never clean inside the foreskin. Turns out HE was the one giving bad information, and blamed my birthing Dr for not performing it. Once it was all cleared up and I knew the proper way to clean, there was never a problem.

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