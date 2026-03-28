Confluence 2026
A gathering I’m excited to be part of again.
This April, I’ll again be joining an incredible group of speakers, musicians, healers, and facilitators at Confluence 2026, a multi-day gathering centered around health, freedom, coherence, and community.
Confluence takes place April 23–27 on Sovereignty Ranch in Bandera, Texas, a beautiful 200-acre regenerative farm. It blends workshops, talks, music, movement, and deep connection into a fully immersive, choose-your-own-adventure experience.
If this gathering resonates with you, you can learn more and grab tickets here:
https://www.confluenceevent.com
You can also use code DAWN10 at checkout when purchasing your ticket.
Hope to see you there,
Dawn
P.S. Here’s a small ‘taster’ from last year
FULL DETAILS:
Event: Confluence 2026
Dates: April 23–27, 2026
Location: Sovereignty Ranch, Bandera, Texas
Venue: 200-acre regenerative ranch outside San Antonio
Website / Tickets:
https://www.confluenceevent.com
You can use code DAWN10 at checkout when purchasing your ticket(s).
Arrival: Thursday, April 23 at Noon
Departure: Monday, April 27 at Noon
Optional Add-Ons:
• Early Arrival: April 22–23
• Integration Day: April 27–28
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I’m so very much looking forward to seeing you and hopefully hugging after all this year talking in AV chats and other lives! 💜 last year was expansive!