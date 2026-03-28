This April, I’ll again be joining an incredible group of speakers, musicians, healers, and facilitators at Confluence 2026, a multi-day gathering centered around health, freedom, coherence, and community.

Confluence takes place April 23–27 on Sovereignty Ranch in Bandera, Texas, a beautiful 200-acre regenerative farm. It blends workshops, talks, music, movement, and deep connection into a fully immersive, choose-your-own-adventure experience.

If this gathering resonates with you, you can learn more and grab tickets here:

You can also use code DAWN10 at checkout when purchasing your ticket.

Hope to see you there,

Dawn

P.S. Here’s a small ‘taster’ from last year

FULL DETAILS:

Event: Confluence 2026

Dates: April 23–27, 2026

Location: Sovereignty Ranch, Bandera, Texas

Venue: 200-acre regenerative ranch outside San Antonio

Website / Tickets:

You can use code DAWN10 at checkout when purchasing your ticket(s).

Arrival: Thursday, April 23 at Noon

Departure: Monday, April 27 at Noon

Optional Add-Ons:

• Early Arrival: April 22–23

• Integration Day: April 27–28