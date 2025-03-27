Are you ready to connect with like-minded individuals and experience a sense of community like no other? Confluence is the perfect opportunity to do just that, and I hope to see you there from May 7-12, 2025.

DETAILS & BUY TICKET LINK

Enter code LESTER10 at the checkout to get 10% off the event ticket price.

Confluence is a transformational event where a heart-based, like-minded community comes together for health, freedom, and coherence. Held on a regenerative farm in Bandera, TX, just outside of San Antonio, this unique gathering offers an opportunity to connect deeply with nature and one another.

The event features workshops on a variety of topics, from human design to fermenting food, along with lectures and live music across three stages running simultaneously. Attendees are encouraged to CYOA (choose your own adventure) throughout the event, ensuring a personalized experience.

All food served in the full-scale restaurant on the property is grown or raised on the farm or sourced from local farms, providing a delicious farm-to-table experience that nourishes both body and spirit.

For accommodations, we offer a range of options to suit every preference: camping under the stars, luxurious glamping experiences, cozy tiny home rentals, RV camping sites, and nearby hotels for those who prefer traditional lodging.

We hope you’ll bring your family! Our unschooling village, run by experienced guides, provides engaging activities for children aged 2-12, making it easy for everyone to enjoy this enriching experience.

Join me at Confluence and celebrate community with us!

Get your tickets now!

Early bird price ends 31st March! (Although it’s still great value at the full price)

Don’t forget to enter code LESTER10 at checkout for 10% off your tickets:

DETAILS & BUY TICKET LINK

Dawn 🌹