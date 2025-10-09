There have been a spate of recent articles on the BBC website referring to colds, flu and Covid; these are the headlines of just a few of them,

Covid cases rising with new variants Nimbus and Stratus

Dad ‘almost died’ after flu put him in coma

Is it a cold, flu or Covid – and how to avoid the worst

Late nights and packed lectures - why freshers’ flu is so hard to dodge

The claims promoted within these articles are that germs, mainly ‘viruses’, cause health problems, and that vaccines are effective at preventing such health problems.

These articles provide neither information nor news; on the contrary, they are pure propaganda because neither of the claims they promote has been proven to be true.

The definition of propaganda, according to the online Merriam-Webster dictionary includes,

- the spreading of ideas, information, or rumor for the purpose of helping or injuring an institution, a cause, or a person - ideas, facts, or allegations spread deliberately to further one’s cause or to damage an opposing cause also : a public action having such an effect

In addition, according to Propaganda, the 1928 book by Edward Bernays,

“Modern propaganda is a consistent, enduring effort to create or shape events to influence the relations of the public to an enterprise, idea or group.”

It is perfectly clear to me that the consistent, enduring effort to influence the public by spreading ideas about ‘viruses’ and vaccines for the purpose of furthering the cause of the medical establishment is consistent with the definition of propaganda; especially because these ideas remain unproven, as I have explained in many of the Substack articles that I’ve written over the past 3+ years.

So what does this have to do with teens? And what do I mean by saying we can help them?

I know it is highly unlikely that many teens, if indeed any, will read the Health pages of the BBC website.

It is also highly unlikely, sadly, that many teens will read my Substack, although I would love to be proven wrong about this.

However, it is likely that many of you, dear readers and subscribers, know teens who are being influenced by the propaganda relating to many topics, not just health and the unproven ideas about germs and vaccines.

So what can we do about this? How can we help them?

The good news is that there is a solution; one that is aimed at teens in particular - AND also extremely useful for grown-ups.

This solution is a course created by my good friend, Dani Katz.

Here’s a short clip of the course as a juicy taster of what you and your teens can learn.

Dani was my guest on Episode 9 of my podcast.

Part 2 was originally only available for value exchange subscribers, but I have now made it accessible to everyone.

If you haven’t listened to the episode, here’s Part 1.

Here’s Part 2

If you’re listening to the audio version on any of the usual podcast platforms, please visit my Substack to access the links and watch the videos.

Dawn 🌹