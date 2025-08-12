Dawn of Discernment - Ep. 12: Asking the Eternal Questions

My guest today is my good friend Steve Falconer, a touring musician and music teacher. He's also a filmmaker, best known for his work on the Spacebusters video channels.

His topics of interest are wide and varied: ranging from esoteric biochemistry, the Bible as allegory, and cell-salts - to exploring life after death, reincarnation, and magnetic light - to delving into cosmic secrets, Antarctica, and the sun's behaviour - to examining alternative history narratives, including the possibility of Old Testament events occurring in ancient England.

Join us for Part 1 of a fascinating and wide-ranging conversation.

Please consider choosing the value exchange subscription to join us for Part 2 where we dive deeper into the more metaphysical side of these topics.

Useful Resources:

My Odysee channel for the video version.

Links for Steve’s channels:

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@spacebusters3933

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@spacebusters:c9

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/Spacebusters

Vigilante TV: https://vigilante.tv/c/space.busters/videos

You can also find Spacebusters on Bitchute

The Goons’ Laser Balloons Book promo video:

The Goons’ Laser Balloons on Amazon:

