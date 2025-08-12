Dawn’s Writings

Dawn of Discernment
Dawn of Discernment - Ep. 12: Asking the Eternal Questions
Conversation with Steve Falconer
Dawn Lester
and
Steve Falconer
Aug 12, 2025
My guest today is my good friend Steve Falconer, a touring musician and music teacher. He's also a filmmaker, best known for his work on the Spacebusters video channels.

His topics of interest are wide and varied: ranging from esoteric biochemistry, the Bible as allegory, and cell-salts - to exploring life after death, reincarnation, and magnetic light - to delving into cosmic secrets, Antarctica, and the sun's behaviour - to examining alternative history narratives, including the possibility of Old Testament events occurring in ancient England.

Join us for Part 1 of a fascinating and wide-ranging conversation.

Please consider choosing the value exchange subscription to join us for Part 2 where we dive deeper into the more metaphysical side of these topics.

Dawn 🌹

Useful Resources:

My Odysee channel for the video version.

Links for Steve’s channels:

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@spacebusters3933

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@spacebusters:c9

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/Spacebusters

Vigilante TV: https://vigilante.tv/c/space.busters/videos

You can also find Spacebusters on Bitchute

The Goons’ Laser Balloons Book promo video:

The Goons’ Laser Balloons on Amazon:

Disclaimer:
The information provided and the views expressed by me and/or my guests are to be recognised as the result of research and investigation and are not to be construed as providing ‘medical’ or any other form of ‘advice’.
Listeners are recommended to do their own research and encouraged to draw their own conclusions.
Any links are provided for information purposes and should not to be construed as recommendations.

