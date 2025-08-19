Dawn of Discernment - Ep. 13: The Eternal Avatar

Today I’m joined by Philip Kinsella and Chris John Mayes to discuss their recently published book, The Eternal Avatar: Discovering Who & What You Really Are Beyond The Material Realm.

I connected with Philip and Chris through our mutual friend Brandon Thomas, the creator of Ridiginal Publishing, who published their book.

In our conversation, Philip and Chris talk about the many similarities they share, such as being twins and the amazing number of synchronicities that led to their writing of the book.

We discuss some of the topics they cover in the book, such as psychic abilities, NDEs, channelling, and UFOs; topics that may seem unrelated, but are clearly interconnected.

Join us for a fascinating conversation.

Useful Resources:

My Odysee channel for the video version

Websites:

http://www.chrismayes.uk

http://www.thekinsellatwins.com

http://www.philipkinsella.com

The Eternal Avatar book on Amazon.com

Ridiginal Publishing

