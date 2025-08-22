Dawn of Discernment - Ep. 14: The Answers are in the Blood

Adam & Josh Bigelsen are two of the key voices in the effort to raise awareness of the fact that ‘terrain’ is not a theory, but a paradigm that has been proven over time by real results in the real world.

In this wide-ranging conversation, we discuss: the real role of parasites, fungi and bacteria; how regenerative farmers understand the importance of a healthy microbiome for a healthy soil; how we are part of nature, not separate from it, and much more…

Adam & Josh also talk about their event, Terrainology, in New York in September - link below.

I decided to make all of this podcast episode available to everyone because of its importance to counter the propaganda narratives about health that continue to feature in both the mainstream and alternative media.

I also decided to publish the video version of the podcast before the audio version, because Adam shares a number of images and some video footage of what they actually see in the blood. And these images need to be seen to understand what they’re talking about.

Whether you are already familiar with their work or not, I’m sure you’ll find this a fascinating conversation.

Dawn 🌹

Resources:

Terrainology: https://www.universityofterrain.com/terrainology

Bigelsen Academy: https://bigelsenacademy.com/

University of Terrain: https://www.universityofterrain.com/home-lut-en

