Dawn of Discernment - Ep. 15: Conscious Music Creation

Alex Michael, a multi instrumentalist and music producer, is the mastermind behind the Conspiracy Music Guru and is as passionate about truth as he is about music.

As Conspiracy Music Guru, Alex exposes the world’s greatest deceptions with lyrics that inform and teach, and, together with an understanding of the power of 432Hz, his music delivers a natural vibration which has had a profound impact and resonance with his fans.

Conscious music is what the Conspiracy Music Guru is all about.

His music is diverse, covering musical genres from comedic country, with the popular character and album Flat Earth Man to instrumental healing music with his albums True Solfeggio. Vol. 1 and Vol. 2. His latest album entitled Black Sheep utilises rock, while the album Unplug has a more natural softer acoustic sound to convey the truth filled messages.

Join us for a great conversation to find out more about Alex and his amazing work.

Do check out the amazing testimonials from his True Solfeggio albums that we talk about in this conversation - see link below.

Dawn 🌹

P.S. Alex composed the new Intro music for my podcast.

Alex’s Resources:

Website: https://www.conspiracymusicguru.com

True Solfeggio: https://www.conspiracymusicguru.com/true-solfeggio-reviews

Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/c/conspiracy_music_guru/posts

Podcast music: Unique track composed by Alex Michael, aka Conspiracy Music Guru

Video Intro: Unique creation by Steve Falconer of Spacebusters

Thank you for your support. 🙏

Buy me a coffee or a book

Disclaimer:

The information provided and the views expressed by me and/or my guests are to be recognised as the result of research and investigation and are not to be construed as providing ‘medical’ or any other form of ‘advice’.

Listeners are recommended to do their own research and encouraged to draw their own conclusions.

Any links are provided for information purposes and should not to be construed as recommendations.