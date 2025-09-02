Dawn of Discernment - Ep. 16: Healing in Community

Today I’m joined by returning guest and friend, Jaya Simrit Kaur, an international spiritual healer and teacher, kundalini yoga and meditation instructor, sound healer, spiritual constellator, oracle, mentor, and mystic.

Our topic today is Healing in Community.

We’ve all come to learn that we carry unhealed wounds.

We know that our healing is our responsibility, but that does not mean we have to go through the healing process on our own.

Jaya shares details of her offering called VESSEL, which she describes on her web page as: 13-Week Deep Healing Container for Women Who are Done Giving from Empty

Vessel begins on 28th September and runs until December 21st (winter solstice)

⚡️ Eclipse Special $200 off until September 7th at midnight which is the deadline to sign up.

You’ll also receive a bonus recorded class called WORTHY to prepare yourself.

Jaya’s Resources:

VESSEL Registration Page: https://bit.ly/3U1XPO4

Candle Service Page: https://bit.ly/4pabGjF

All Offerings Page: https://bit.ly/4mDbCqn

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jayasimritkaur/

