Dawn of Discernment - Ep. 17: Homeopathy: A Deeper Dive & Some Exciting News!

In this episode, we begin by discussing some of the criticisms levelled against homeopathy and Lisa explains why those criticisms are misleading. We also cover a few other potential misunderstandings relating to homeopathy, including terms used to describe conditions people experience.

Our conversation then veers into miasms, childhood illnesses, the energetic nature of homeopathic remedies and how homeopathy can be seen as closely connected to sound healing, plus a few other juicy topics.

We follow this with the exciting news alluded to in the title - which is that Lisa is launching a completely new course in January 2026.

The course title is Practitioner of Integrative Homeopathy: Acute Prescribing, or PIHAP for short, which Lisa describes on her website as being ‘A First-of-Its-Kind Accredited Training in Acute Integrative Homeopathy™’

This course represents a huge step forward for anyone wishing to take responsibility for their health and that of their family, as well as for health practitioners. This course provides a professional training that can be integrated into an existing practice or used by anyone who is just starting to learn about homeopathy and acute prescribing.

If you missed our previous conversation, you’ll find the links to Parts 1 and 2 of Episode 10 below.

Dawn 🌹

RESOURCES

Link for Lisa’s New Course

Other Links to Lisa’s work:

Website: https://www.lisastrbac.com/

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/lisa.strbac

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lisastrbac/

Book: The Homeopath in Your Hands

Lisa’s Other Courses:

Homeopathy Heals at Home

Homeopathic Remedies for Flu Relief

Understanding Miasms and Energy Patterns

Introduction to Tissue Salts

Our previous podcast episode:

Part 1

Part 2

Thank you for your support. 🙏

Buy me a coffee or a book

Podcast music: Unique track composed by Alex Michael, aka Conspiracy Music Guru

Video Intro: Unique creation by Steve Falconer of Spacebusters

Disclaimer:

The information provided and the views expressed by me and/or my guests are to be recognised as the result of research and investigation and are not to be construed as providing ‘medical’ or any other form of ‘advice’.

Listeners are recommended to do their own research and encouraged to draw their own conclusions.

Any links are provided for information purposes and should not to be construed as recommendations.