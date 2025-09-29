Dawn’s Writings

Dawn's Writings

Dawn of Discernment - Ep. 17: Homeopathy: A Deeper Dive & Some Exciting News!

Another conversation with Lisa Strbac
Dawn Lester's avatar
Lisa Strbac's avatar
Dawn Lester
and
Lisa Strbac
Sep 29, 2025
12
4
Transcript

In this episode, we begin by discussing some of the criticisms levelled against homeopathy and Lisa explains why those criticisms are misleading. We also cover a few other potential misunderstandings relating to homeopathy, including terms used to describe conditions people experience.

Our conversation then veers into miasms, childhood illnesses, the energetic nature of homeopathic remedies and how homeopathy can be seen as closely connected to sound healing, plus a few other juicy topics.

We follow this with the exciting news alluded to in the title - which is that Lisa is launching a completely new course in January 2026.

The course title is Practitioner of Integrative Homeopathy: Acute Prescribing, or PIHAP for short, which Lisa describes on her website as being ‘A First-of-Its-Kind Accredited Training in Acute Integrative Homeopathy™’

This course represents a huge step forward for anyone wishing to take responsibility for their health and that of their family, as well as for health practitioners. This course provides a professional training that can be integrated into an existing practice or used by anyone who is just starting to learn about homeopathy and acute prescribing.

If you missed our previous conversation, you’ll find the links to Parts 1 and 2 of Episode 10 below.

Dawn 🌹

RESOURCES

Link for Lisa’s New Course

PIHAP - Practitioner of Integrative Homeopathy: Acute Prescribing

Other Links to Lisa’s work:

Website: https://www.lisastrbac.com/

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/lisa.strbac

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lisastrbac/

Book: The Homeopath in Your Hands

Lisa’s Other Courses:

Homeopathy Heals at Home

Homeopathic Remedies for Flu Relief

Understanding Miasms and Energy Patterns

Introduction to Tissue Salts

Our previous podcast episode:

Part 1

Dawn of Discernment - Ep. 10: Healing with Homeopathy

Dawn Lester and Lisa Strbac
·
Jul 23
Dawn of Discernment - Ep. 10: Healing with Homeopathy

My guest today is my very dear friend Lisa Strbac, a certified Homeopath (LCHE, BSc Hons), international bestselling author, and Integrative Nutrition Health Coach.

Read full story

Part 2

Dawn of Discernment - Ep. 10: Healing with Homeopathy Part 2

Dawn Lester and Lisa Strbac
·
Jul 23
Dawn of Discernment - Ep. 10: Healing with Homeopathy Part 2

In Part 2 of this extremely informative conversation with Lisa Strbac on the topic of homeopathy, we cover the increased interest in using homeopathy as a tool to take responsibility for our own heal…

Read full story

Thank you for your support. 🙏

Buy me a coffee or a book

Podcast music: Unique track composed by Alex Michael, aka Conspiracy Music Guru

Video Intro: Unique creation by Steve Falconer of Spacebusters

Disclaimer:
The information provided and the views expressed by me and/or my guests are to be recognised as the result of research and investigation and are not to be construed as providing ‘medical’ or any other form of ‘advice’.
Listeners are recommended to do their own research and encouraged to draw their own conclusions.
Any links are provided for information purposes and should not to be construed as recommendations.

