Dawn of Discernment - Ep. 18: Decentralising Power & Returning To Our Spiritual Selves

My guest today is my good friend, Mike Winner, who is a partner and technical director for Alfa Vedic, an off grid farm and wellness co-op focused on innovative solutions for a new era of self-mastery, health independence and personal sovereignty. Mike and Dr. Barre Lando host a weekly podcast called Alfacast that delves into a vast range of topics related to the new cutting-edge terrain of health freedom and spirit science.
Mike is also a co-founder of QORTAL, a new decentralized alternative internet, and a co-founder of Music and Sky which has quickly become known as one of the top health freedom, art and music festivals in the US.
For Mike, it is all about decentralizing power and returning to our spiritual selves in the process. He is excited for the emerging focus on true science and natural law as pathways towards a more holistic and healthy world.
RESOURCES
Mike’s website: https://mikewinner.com/
Mike’s Linktree: https://linktr.ee/djmikewinner
CLICK HERE for more information about Alfa Vedic, the AV community and their products.
