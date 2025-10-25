Dawn’s Writings

Dawn of Discernment - Ep. 19: Male Female Dynamics & How We Can Restore Harmony

Conversation with Topher Gardner
Dawn Lester
and
BioCharisma
Oct 25, 2025
Transcript

My guest today is my friend, Christopher Gardner, also known as Topher.

As he says on his website:

“TopherHq is the clearing house for all the curiosities and experiments that Chris’Topher’ Gardner has given his attention to. Philosophy and innovation are the primary drivers that populate this site’s content. Having over 20 years of professional experience with massage, coaching, construction, architecture, and inventing has led to a phenomenonolgy that is both unique and grounded.

There is truly, ‘Never a Dull Moment’ once you enter these walls……primarily because our walls are curved.”

The majority of our conversation is a discussion of the important topic of Male/Female dynamics in which we expose how we have been manipulated to believe false stories that contribute substantially to the issues we are currently facing and how that impacts the way we live.

We also discuss Topher’s new project that he will be launching soon on a new website. This project involves the production of BioChar to provide the soil what it requires to grow healthy plants, and therefore healthy food. He reveals some surprising personal products they will be creating, so stay tuned to the end of the podcast to hear the exciting details.

I will share details of the new website as soon as they are available, so stay subscribed to learn about the launch.

Dawn 🌹

RESOURCES

Website: https://topherhq.com/

Telegram: https://t.me/BioCharismaPod

Substack: https://biocharisma.substack.com/

Sphering the Hyper-Cube of…Reality (the article Topher mentions in our conversation)

BioCharisma’s Substack
Sphering the Hyper-Cube of ........R e a l i ty
So many of the world’s leading financial institutions have Hyper-Cube art in front of their buildings. Many esotericists have claimed that the geometry of the cube encodes the planet Saturn because it’s considered the sixth planet. Saturn is depicted as the Grim Reaper, having a sickle for harvest. Many of the world’s religions call themselves the "harv…
Read more
7 months ago · 42 likes · BioCharisma

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/biocharisma/

All Topher’s other social media platforms can be found on his website

Thank you for your support. 🙏

Buy me a coffee or a book

Podcast music: Unique track composed by Alex Michael, aka Conspiracy Music Guru

Video Intro: Unique creation by Steve Falconer of Spacebusters

Disclaimer:
The information provided and the views expressed by me and/or my guests are to be recognised as the result of research and investigation and are not to be construed as providing ‘medical’ or any other form of ‘advice’.
Listeners are recommended to do their own research and encouraged to draw their own conclusions.
Any links are provided for information purposes and should not to be construed as recommendations.

