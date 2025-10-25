Dawn of Discernment - Ep. 19: Male Female Dynamics & How We Can Restore Harmony

My guest today is my friend, Christopher Gardner, also known as Topher.
As he says on his website:
“TopherHq is the clearing house for all the curiosities and experiments that Chris’Topher’ Gardner has given his attention to. Philosophy and innovation are the primary drivers that populate this site’s content. Having over 20 years of professional experience with massage, coaching, construction, architecture, and inventing has led to a phenomenonolgy that is both unique and grounded.
There is truly, ‘Never a Dull Moment’ once you enter these walls……primarily because our walls are curved.”
The majority of our conversation is a discussion of the important topic of Male/Female dynamics in which we expose how we have been manipulated to believe false stories that contribute substantially to the issues we are currently facing and how that impacts the way we live.
We also discuss Topher’s new project that he will be launching soon on a new website. This project involves the production of BioChar to provide the soil what it requires to grow healthy plants, and therefore healthy food. He reveals some surprising personal products they will be creating, so stay tuned to the end of the podcast to hear the exciting details.
I will share details of the new website as soon as they are available, so stay subscribed to learn about the launch.
Dawn 🌹
RESOURCES
Website: https://topherhq.com/
Telegram: https://t.me/BioCharismaPod
Substack: https://biocharisma.substack.com/
Sphering the Hyper-Cube of…Reality (the article Topher mentions in our conversation)
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/biocharisma/
All Topher’s other social media platforms can be found on his website
Thank you for your support. 🙏
Podcast music: Unique track composed by Alex Michael, aka Conspiracy Music Guru
Video Intro: Unique creation by Steve Falconer of Spacebusters
Dawn’s Writings is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.