Dawn of Discernment - Ep. 20: Natural Meditation

My guest today is Matthew Zoltan, creator of the Undo meditation app.

Many of us are looking for new ways to heal ourselves. The most effective methods of healing require us to first understand our experience in our physical form, and re-connect with our own body, which is often where we hold the blocks, wounds and traumas.

Join us for a fascinating insight into how Matthew discovered his meditation method.

Do stay tuned to the end of the episode when Matthew leads us in a 20 minute meditation.

Here’s a short overview of some of the information you can find on Matthew’s website:

“Matthew’s unique insights stem from decades of hands-on exploration, successfully helping professionals and clients to overcome the whole spectrum of mental and physical health issues and trauma. His approach is tailored for people seeking to balance a busy lifestyle with personal wellbeing, addressing the specific challenges of stress and burnout that come with living in our digital world.

Through years of personal enquiry, Matthew has come to understand the correct and optimal function of the human organism. He has discovered and proven that everything in life (beyond the purely mechanical) is primarily understood through the senses and felt sensations in the body – how we physically feel, moment to moment. And that it is here, in the physical feeling and sensations in the body, that all trauma, distress and illness is resolved.”

RESOURCES

Website: https://mattzoltan.com/

Undo App: https://undoapp.com/

N.B. Use code DAWNL1 for one free month when you purchase an annual subscription.

Book: https://undoapp.com/a-guide-to-natural-meditation/

YT: https://www.youtube.com/@matt_zoltan/videos

