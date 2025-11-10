Dawn of Discernment - Ep. 21: The Future of Critical Thinking

My guest today is my friend Jad Atik, the director and founder of FACT (Future Academy of Critical Thinking).

Jad created FACT 2 years ago as a response to his view that children need to be taught to think for themselves, something they are not encouraged to do within the traditional school systems around the world.

“Located in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic, the Future Academy of Critical Thinking - FACT - is a visionary ideology that reimagines growth through personalized learning and holistic development. At the heart of FACT’s philosophy are the values and experiences of its Founder, Jad Atik, and his family.

With an unwavering dedication to nurturing young minds and fostering a culture of creative thoughtful inquiry, Jad has embarked on a mission to redefine standards through FACT’s leading-edge approach.

His experience, spanning both traditional and self-taught pioneering approaches, grants him a unique perspective on the crying needs of today’s developing young generation.”

Join us for a fascinating conversation of what is possible to help future generations.

Dawn 🌹

RESOURCES

Jad’s Website: https://www.factlasterrenas.com/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/factlasterrenas/

Thank you for your support. 🙏

Buy me a coffee or a book

Podcast music: Unique track composed by Alex Michael, aka Conspiracy Music Guru

Video Intro: Unique creation by Steve Falconer of Spacebusters

Disclaimer:

The information provided and the views expressed by me and/or my guests are to be recognised as the result of research and investigation and are not to be construed as providing ‘medical’ or any other form of ‘advice’.

Listeners are recommended to do their own research and encouraged to draw their own conclusions.

Any links are provided for information purposes and should not to be construed as recommendations.