Dawn of Discernment - Ep. 22: Tuning into Coherence

In this wide-ranging conversation, Eileen explains why an understanding of the biofield is so important, especially for our health. We also discuss a couple of her recent posts, one of which is about learning to respond rather than react from the perspective of charge. In addition, we covered the energy of food, that ‘Digestion is electrical fermentation’, how we need to actually feel our feelings, and much much more….

(Please note: We seem to have been visited by the internet gremlins that gave us a couple of glitches in the early part of this conversation, so apologies for that and for the volume on my mic)

Eileen Day McKusick is a researcher, writer, inventor, practitioner, educator, and speaker in the fields of therapeutic sound, the human biofield and electric health. She has been studying the effects of sound on the human body and its electrical system since 1996.

Eileen is the originator of the sound therapy method Biofield Tuning, and the Founder of the Biofield Tuning Institute, which conducts peer-reviewed studies on the human biofield. She is the author of the bestselling books Tuning the Human Biofield and Electric Body, Electric Health. She is also the co-creator of Sing the Body Electric, a sonic exploration program designed to free the voice.

Dawn 🌹

RESOURCES

Eileen’s websites

https://biofieldtuningstore.com/

https://electrichealth.com/

Eileen’s social media sites:

https://www.facebook.com/biofieldtuning

https://www.facebook.com/eileen.mckusick

https://www.instagram.com/biofieldtuning/

https://www.instagram.com/eileenmckusick

Eileen’s YouTube channel

https://www.youtube.com/eileendaymckusick

Confluence

https://www.confluenceevent.com/

Thank you for your support 🙏

Buy me a coffee or a book

Podcast music: Unique track composed by Alex Michael, aka Conspiracy Music Guru

Video Intro: Unique creation by Steve Falconer of Spacebusters

Disclaimer:

The information provided and the views expressed by me and/or my guests are to be recognised as the result of research and investigation and are not to be construed as providing ‘medical’ or any other form of ‘advice’.

Listeners are recommended to do their own research and encouraged to draw their own conclusions.

Any links are provided for information purposes and should not to be construed as recommendations.