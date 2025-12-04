Dawn of Discernment - Ep. 23: Understanding Ourselves Through Astrology - Whilst Embracing the Mystery

Today my guest is my friend Emily Trinkaus who says she fell in love with astrology at age 13, thanks to Linda Goodman’s Sun Signs, and has been a passionate student of the cosmic science ever since.

She has practiced professionally since 1999, and offers online classes and personal readings to people around the world.

Emily’s gift is to translate the complex language of astrology into accessible, practical and inspiring wisdom you can use for growth, healing and success.

In this wonderful conversation, we dive into many aspects of astrology, including:

how Emily uses astrology as a healing art

the different forms of astrology

how to view ‘nodes’

our natal birth chart is as individual as we are

the current transits and their meaning for us all

and much more…

Emily also discusses her recent Substack article about the Gemini super full moon on Thursday 4th December

RESOURCES

Emily’s Website: https://embodiedaquarian.com/

Emily’s Substack: https://embodiedaquarian.substack.com/

