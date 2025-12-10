Dawn’s Writings

Dawn’s Writings

Transcript

Dawn of Discernment - Ep. 24: Diving Deeper Into Critical Thinking and Logic

A Further Conversation with Jordan Grant
Dawn Lester
and
Jordan Grant
Dec 10, 2025

In this second conversation with my good friend Jordan Grant (link to our first conversation below), we cover a few more logical fallacies and then dive into a conversation about the difference between ‘scientific realism’ and ‘instrumentalism’. But this is no dry philosophical discussion.

As ‘big picture’ people, Jordan and I are both keen to help people understand the importance of getting to the root of the question/situation and of asking pertinent questions, especially in the field of health, in which our decisions can have consequences for our whole lives.

As Jordan has said “We have to have a standard for evaluating claims”.

Join us for another fascinating conversation about how we can know what we think we know and more…

Dawn 🌹

Our previous conversation,

Dawn of Discernment - Ep. 5: Critical Thinking & Logic.

Dawn Lester and Jordan Grant
·
Jun 12
Dawn of Discernment - Ep. 5: Critical Thinking & Logic.

I was delighted to have another conversation with my good friend Jordan Grant, although it’s the first one for my own podcast, to discuss knowledge, logical fallacies, and critical thinking.

Read full story

RESOURCES

Dr Jordan Grant’s website: https://www.granthormone.com/

Thank you for your support. 🙏

Buy me a coffee or a book

Podcast music: Unique track composed by Alex Michael, aka Conspiracy Music Guru

Video Intro: Unique creation by Steve Falconer of Spacebusters

Disclaimer:
The information provided and the views expressed by me and/or my guests are to be recognised as the result of research and investigation and are not to be construed as providing ‘medical’ or any other form of ‘advice’.
Listeners are recommended to do their own research and encouraged to draw their own conclusions.
Any links are provided for information purposes and should not to be construed as recommendations.

Discussion about this video

