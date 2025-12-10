Dawn of Discernment - Ep. 24: Diving Deeper Into Critical Thinking and Logic

In this second conversation with my good friend Jordan Grant (link to our first conversation below), we cover a few more logical fallacies and then dive into a conversation about the difference between ‘scientific realism’ and ‘instrumentalism’. But this is no dry philosophical discussion.
As ‘big picture’ people, Jordan and I are both keen to help people understand the importance of getting to the root of the question/situation and of asking pertinent questions, especially in the field of health, in which our decisions can have consequences for our whole lives.
As Jordan has said “We have to have a standard for evaluating claims”.
Join us for another fascinating conversation about how we can know what we think we know and more…
Dawn 🌹
Our previous conversation,
RESOURCES
Dr Jordan Grant’s website: https://www.granthormone.com/
Thank you for your support. 🙏
Podcast music: Unique track composed by Alex Michael, aka Conspiracy Music Guru
Video Intro: Unique creation by Steve Falconer of Spacebusters
Dawn’s Writings is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.