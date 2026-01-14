Dawn of Discernment - Ep. 25: Balance is Key

In our conversation Chance and I discuss many topics, including how systems of all kinds, especially the political system, swing from one extreme to another and how neither ‘extreme’ is able to actually find solutions. These swings are a pattern we need to recognise to better understand what may be happening in our own lives to bring it back into balance. Chance also talks about biofield tuning and how imbalances show up in our biofield.
Join us for a fascinating conversation and a deep dive into understanding why it’s important to recognise these patterns and discern our way out of ideas imposed on us and into a more harmonious flow through life.
Article about the Texas A&M university plan to ban Plato
