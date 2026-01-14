Dawn’s Writings

Dawn's Writings

Dawn of Discernment - Ep. 25: Balance is Key

Conversation with Chance Garton
Dawn Lester and Chance Garton
Jan 14, 2026

In our conversation Chance and I discuss many topics, including how systems of all kinds, especially the political system, swing from one extreme to another and how neither ‘extreme’ is able to actually find solutions. These swings are a pattern we need to recognise to better understand what may be happening in our own lives to bring it back into balance. Chance also talks about biofield tuning and how imbalances show up in our biofield.

Join us for a fascinating conversation and a deep dive into understanding why it’s important to recognise these patterns and discern our way out of ideas imposed on us and into a more harmonious flow through life.

Article about the Texas A&M university plan to ban Plato

Dawn 🌹

Resources

Innerverse :

Website: https://www.innerversepodcast.com/

Substack: https://innerversepodcast.substack.com/

Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/cw/innerverse

Podcast music: Unique track composed by Alex Michael, aka Conspiracy Music Guru

Video Intro: Unique creation by Steve Falconer of Spacebusters

Disclaimer:
The information provided and the views expressed by me and/or my guests are to be recognised as the result of research and investigation and are not to be construed as providing ‘medical’ or any other form of ‘advice’.
Listeners are recommended to do their own research and encouraged to draw their own conclusions.
Any links are provided for information purposes and should not to be construed as recommendations.

