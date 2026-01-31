Dawn’s Writings

Rob (c137)
1d

I know the community is against ivermectin/fenbenzadole but there's a terrain explanation for how it works.

These don't directly kill parasites but enhance elimination of the toxins that the parasites hold onto making them not needed anymore.

That's why they also work for cancer which is another method to sequester toxins.

https://fenbendazole.substack.com/

It's also why it helped extend life even though "COVID" pre shots affected those at life expectancy with 2+ comorbidities. "COVID" at that time was nothing different than normal mortality as there were no years of life lost on average (until the shots came out). So basically it helped people who were already facing death.

I'm not advocating constant use of these drugs but occasional use can help speed up normal bodily processes especially in people with dire health like cancer.

