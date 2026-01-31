Dawn of Discernment - Episode 26: Are Parasites Invaders or Has Their Role Been Misunderstood? (Audio version)
Conversation with Liev Dalton
Liev Dalton has a degree in biochemistry and molecular biology, so he knows how the mainstream narrative is promulgated through the education system.
Expecting to find real ‘science’, he instead found, to quote his own words, “reductionism, flawed theories, and a materialist framework that ignored the deeper forces shaping our well-being.”
In our conversation Liev shares how he saw through the flawed theories he’d been taught and then we take a deep dive into the main topic - parasites, a topic Liev has studied deeply and written about in his 643-page essay available from his website.
Join us for a fascinating conversation about this ‘hot topic’ and find out how little of the information we’ve been told about parasites has actually been proven to be true. We also discuss what we can actually do to help support our health.
Resources
Website: https://beyondterrain.com/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/beyond.terrain/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@BeyondTerrain
I know the community is against ivermectin/fenbenzadole but there's a terrain explanation for how it works.
These don't directly kill parasites but enhance elimination of the toxins that the parasites hold onto making them not needed anymore.
That's why they also work for cancer which is another method to sequester toxins.
https://fenbendazole.substack.com/
It's also why it helped extend life even though "COVID" pre shots affected those at life expectancy with 2+ comorbidities. "COVID" at that time was nothing different than normal mortality as there were no years of life lost on average (until the shots came out). So basically it helped people who were already facing death.
I'm not advocating constant use of these drugs but occasional use can help speed up normal bodily processes especially in people with dire health like cancer.