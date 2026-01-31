Click HERE to listen

Liev Dalton has a degree in biochemistry and molecular biology, so he knows how the mainstream narrative is promulgated through the education system.

Expecting to find real ‘science’, he instead found, to quote his own words, “reductionism, flawed theories, and a materialist framework that ignored the deeper forces shaping our well-being.”

In our conversation Liev shares how he saw through the flawed theories he’d been taught and then we take a deep dive into the main topic - parasites, a topic Liev has studied deeply and written about in his 643-page essay available from his website.

Join us for a fascinating conversation about this ‘hot topic’ and find out how little of the information we’ve been told about parasites has actually been proven to be true. We also discuss what we can actually do to help support our health.

Resources

Website: https://beyondterrain.com/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/beyond.terrain/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@BeyondTerrain

