Dawn of Discernment - Episode 27: Stepping into Uncompromising Authenticity (Video version)

In this conversation with my good friend Yerasimos Stilianessis, we discuss a number of topics that are of great interest to us both, such as parts work and Human Design, and how they help us discover who we are and how we can become the best versions of ourselves.

Yerasimos shares how he has chosen not to follow the status quo, but instead to follow his own inner guidance, a path that was based on his passion for learning how to live in alignment with truth, which he now shares with others. At its heart, Yerasimos’s work is about empowering people to create lives that truly reflect who they are.

He and his business partner Joel Rafidi co-host the Here For The Truth podcast, where they challenge mainstream conditioning and open space for deeper inquiry into life’s big questions.

Join us for a fantastic and enlightening conversation.

