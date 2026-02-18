Here’s the link for the audio version of Episode 28

https://www.spreaker.com/episode/episode-28-re-connecting-to-the-wisdom-of-our-bodies--70132132

In this conversation, returning guest and friend Matthew Zoltan discusses his transition from his years as a monk into healing with osteopathy, massage, and counselling with an emphasis on understanding how the body holds memories and expresses it through pain and other symptoms.

We explore how certain symptoms indicate specific types of emotional/psychological issues and Matthew discusses his understanding of trauma and how it affects people through his many decades of experience. We also discuss how this relates to what are called ‘mental illnesses’ and much more…

Join us for another fascinating conversation.

RESOURCES

Website: https://mattzoltan.com/

Undo App: https://undoapp.com/

Use code DAWNL1 for a free month when you purchase a monthly subscription.

Book: https://undoapp.com/a-guide-to-natural-meditation/

YT: https://www.youtube.com/@matt_zoltan/videos

Substack: https://matthewzoltan.substack.com/

Episode 20 with Matthew: https://dawnlester.substack.com/p/dawn-of-discernment-ep-20-natural

