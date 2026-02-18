Dawn of Discernment - Episode 28: Re-connecting to the Wisdom of our Bodies

In this conversation, returning guest and friend Matthew Zoltan discusses his transition from his years as a monk into healing with osteopathy, massage, and counselling with an emphasis on understanding how the body holds memories and expresses it through pain and other symptoms.
We explore how certain symptoms indicate specific types of emotional/psychological issues and Matthew discusses his understanding of trauma and how it affects people through his many decades of experience. We also discuss how this relates to what are called ‘mental illnesses’ and much more…
Join us for another fascinating conversation.
Dawn 🌹
RESOURCES
Website: https://mattzoltan.com/
Undo App: https://undoapp.com/
Use code DAWNL1 for a free month when you purchase a monthly subscription.
Book: https://undoapp.com/a-guide-to-natural-meditation/
YT: https://www.youtube.com/@matt_zoltan/videos
Substack: https://matthewzoltan.substack.com/
Here’s our previous conversation if you missed it.
Thank you for your support. 🙏
Podcast music: Unique track composed by Alex Michael, aka Conspiracy Music Guru
Video Intro: Unique creation by Steve Falconer of Spacebusters
Dawn’s Writings is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.