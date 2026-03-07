Dawn of Discernment - Episode 29: Herbalism: Recognising Our Deep Connection to Nature (Audio version)
Conversation with Kyle Denton
Here’s the link for the audio version of Episode 29.
https://www.spreaker.com/episode/episode-29-herbalism-recognising-our-deep-connection-to-nature--70504576
Join me for a fascinating conversation with my friend Kyle Denton.
Kyle Denton is a Wisconsin-based community herbalist, medicine maker, herb shop owner, plant path facilitator, clinician and coherency theurgist, devoted to nature’s healing virtues. As founder of Tippecanoe Herbs and Root Radical Herbal Academy, his work blends Vitalism, Ayurveda, and Traditional Western Herbalism, and the mythopoetic story. Kyle sees every person as a unique individual expression of the Creator, each with a personal story for health and prosperity.” Beyond the clinic and herb shop, he wanders wild spaces, gathering inspiration and wild medicine. Yet, his heart’s highest calling is as a father and husband, nurturing his family with the same plant-powered passion that fuels his work.
In our conversation we discuss:
the doctrine of signatures
The Secret Life of Plants
astro-herbalism
sonic bloom - Kyle’s unique style of biofield tuning
and much more…
Dawn 🌹
RESOURCES
Website: https://tippecanoeherbs.com/
Substack:
YT: https://www.youtube.com/@tippecanoeherbs
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tippecanoe_herbs
Linktree: https://linktr.ee/tippecanoeherbs
Astro-Herbalism series on the Innerverse Podcast:
great discussion, Dawn, Kyle, thanks. Thanks, Kyle, for mentioning my article on the emerald ash borer and chestnut blight. As you were talking about how you think it's more of a connection with the field rather than molecules fitting into receptors, that article mentions insect antennas. And also, I just read Dale Pond's book on John Keely, and this idea that intentions and thoughts are the spark that amplifies effects has really crystallized for me, especially considering that only Keely was able to make his machines come alive with the note he would play on his violin to start things off. This is in line with so many of the stories in Secret Life of Plants, like Cleve Backster that you mentioned, Jagadish Chandra Bose, and Marcel Vogel, who was upset by a psychic attack done to him, as he was holding his crystal, which then levitated a student and her chair high up in the air in front of the class: https://substack.com/@coppervortex/note/c-87568304?r=1nnqot&utm_source=notes-share-action&utm_medium=web. So trust me, intention is everything! Whenever I think more about a plant, it becomes more available for me, like wood ears or onion grass.
