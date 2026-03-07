Here’s the link for the audio version of Episode 29.

https://www.spreaker.com/episode/episode-29-herbalism-recognising-our-deep-connection-to-nature--70504576

Join me for a fascinating conversation with my friend Kyle Denton.



Kyle Denton is a Wisconsin-based community herbalist, medicine maker, herb shop owner, plant path facilitator, clinician and coherency theurgist, devoted to nature’s healing virtues. As founder of Tippecanoe Herbs and Root Radical Herbal Academy, his work blends Vitalism, Ayurveda, and Traditional Western Herbalism, and the mythopoetic story. Kyle sees every person as a unique individual expression of the Creator, each with a personal story for health and prosperity.” Beyond the clinic and herb shop, he wanders wild spaces, gathering inspiration and wild medicine. Yet, his heart’s highest calling is as a father and husband, nurturing his family with the same plant-powered passion that fuels his work.



In our conversation we discuss:

the doctrine of signatures

The Secret Life of Plants

astro-herbalism

sonic bloom - Kyle’s unique style of biofield tuning

and much more…

RESOURCES

Website: https://tippecanoeherbs.com/

Substack:



YT: https://www.youtube.com/@tippecanoeherbs

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tippecanoe_herbs

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/tippecanoeherbs



Astro-Herbalism series on the Innerverse Podcast:

