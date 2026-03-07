Dawn of Discernment - Episode 29: Herbalism: Recognising Our Deep Connection to Nature (Video version)

Join me for a fascinating conversation with my friend Kyle Denton.
Kyle Denton is a Wisconsin-based community herbalist, medicine maker, herb shop owner, plant path facilitator, clinician and coherency theurgist, devoted to nature’s healing virtues. As founder of Tippecanoe Herbs and Root Radical Herbal Academy, his work blends Vitalism, Ayurveda, and Traditional Western Herbalism, and the mythopoetic story. Kyle sees every person as a unique individual expression of the Creator, each with a personal story for health and prosperity.” Beyond the clinic and herb shop, he wanders wild spaces, gathering inspiration and wild medicine. Yet, his heart’s highest calling is as a father and husband, nurturing his family with the same plant-powered passion that fuels his work.
In our conversation, we discuss:
the doctrine of signatures
The Secret Life of Plants
astro-herbalism
sonic bloom - his unique style of biofield tuning
and much more…
Dawn 🌹
RESOURCES
Website: https://tippecanoeherbs.com/
Substack: https://resonature.substack.com/
YT: https://www.youtube.com/@tippecanoeherbs
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tippecanoe_herbs
Linktree: https://linktr.ee/tippecanoeherbs
Astro-Herbalism series on the Innerverse Podcast:
Thank you for your support 🙏
Podcast music: Unique track composed by Alex Michael, aka Conspiracy Music Guru
Video Intro: Unique creation by Steve Falconer of Spacebusters
Dawn’s Writings is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.