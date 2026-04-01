Here’s the link for the audio version of Episode 30.

https://www.spreaker.com/episode/episode-30-reverse-engineering-the-afterlife--71038913

Today’s fascinating conversation is with my friend Brendan Murphy in which we discuss the topics in his new book, Reverse Engineering the Afterlife.

Brendan D. Murphy researches consciousness, post-mortem models, non-physical perception, and the origins of modern metaphysical narratives. As the creator of the Consciousness Transition Model (CTM), his work synthesises contemporary data with classical esoteric frameworks, most notably in Reverse-Engineering the Afterlife: Book 2 of The Grand Illusion Series—a cutting-edge study of the afterlife system and rules of non-physical perception (coming soon!).

In this wide-ranging conversation, we discuss:

Brendan’s Consciousness Transition Model

What happens after death

The nature of NDEs, their similarities and differences across cultures

Ideas about the ‘soul trap’ concept

Reincarnation

And much more…

Dawn 🌹

RESOURCES

Website: www.brendanDmurphy.com

Crowdfunder link for Book 2: https://brendandmurphy.com/pre-order/reverse-engineering-the-afterlife

Grab your copy of the first volume The Grand Illusion: A Synthesis of Science and Spirituality—Book 1 at www.brendanDmurphy.com/tgi

Awakening Minds: Brendan’s Substack:

Watch Brendan’s “How to Evolve Yourself (without hard work or meditation)” masterclass: EvolveYourself.live

Thank you for your support. 🙏

Buy me a coffee or a book

Podcast music: Unique track composed by Alex Michael, aka Conspiracy Music Guru

Disclaimer:

The information provided and the views expressed by me and/or my guests are to be recognised as the result of research and investigation and are not to be construed as providing ‘medical’ or any other form of ‘advice’.

Listeners are recommended to do their own research and encouraged to draw their own conclusions.

Any links are provided for information purposes and should not to be construed as recommendations.