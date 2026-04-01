Dawn’s Writings

Dawn’s Writings

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BDBinc
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In my case it ( NDE ) happened quite suddenly on 30/3/6 when I was hit by a speeding vehicle.

There was no feeling of an end, just a non physical change, I was not in my body , but I knew I had to go back into it and fulfill a purpose. For neuroboffins it is to show them that exact fact that the receiver - brain can be utterly destroyed( ultra severely) and yet consciousness can still channel through it into this world .

Because of the ultra severity of my TBI (and multi complex orthopedic fractures and major organ damage) old neurological beliefs the medical staff took me off life support the next day and started to assault and battery me to kill me even when they could see I was conscious, impossibly breathing on my own and moving .

To them what they were conditioned to believe ( a false " theory of mind" ) was more important to them than what they observed. It is kept unspoken but in medicine it is routine for them to murder( actively euthanize people/babies with sTBIs) and in many cases they dont ask or tell the family as their neuroboffins declare them dead or "committed vegetable".

The body dying is the last portal, a potential moment for Self knowledge . But we dont have to wait for death of the body to know who we are .

Self knowledge, knowing ourselves as the deep " I" as a ray of awareness( not the ego/conditioned mind), should be the #1 goal so that we can live consciousness( sanely).

The "I am" is the way the truth and the light.

(Sorry about the personal narrative Dawn but that post TBI - consciousness -NDE post is like a Badger Honey Trap haha)

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