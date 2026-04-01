Dawn of Discernment - Episode 30: Reverse Engineering the Afterlife (Video version)

Today’s fascinating conversation is with my friend Brendan Murphy in which we discuss the topics in his new book, Reverse Engineering the Afterlife.
Brendan D. Murphy researches consciousness, post-mortem models, non-physical perception, and the origins of modern metaphysical narratives. As the creator of the Consciousness Transition Model (CTM), his work synthesises contemporary data with classical esoteric frameworks, most notably in Reverse-Engineering the Afterlife: Book 2 of The Grand Illusion Series—a cutting-edge study of the afterlife system and rules of non-physical perception (coming soon!).
In this wide-ranging conversation, we discuss:
Brendan’s Consciousness Transition Model
What happens after death
The nature of NDEs, their similarities and differences across cultures
Ideas about the ‘soul trap’ concept
Reincarnation
And much more…
Dawn 🌹
RESOURCES
Website: www.brendanDmurphy.com
Crowdfunder link for Book 2:
https://brendandmurphy.com/pre-order/reverse-engineering-the-afterlife
Grab your copy of the first volume The Grand Illusion: A Synthesis of Science and Spirituality—Book 1 at www.brendanDmurphy.com/tgi
Awakening Minds: Brendan’s Substack:
Watch Brendan’s “How to Evolve Yourself (without hard work or meditation)” masterclass: EvolveYourself.live
Thank you for your support. 🙏
Podcast music: Unique track composed by Alex Michael, aka Conspiracy Music Guru
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