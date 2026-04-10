Dawn of Discernment - Episode 31: Resolving Trauma We Carry in Our Bodies (Video version)

In our conversation, Cate Zoltan shares how she discovered and then healed her childhood trauma by attending Matthew’s Natural Mediation retreats. In the stillness and silence offered by these retreats, she discovered a way to re-connect to herself and resolve the trauma her body had been carrying. As a result, she is now committed to sharing her understandings with a broader audience so others can experience the same depth of recovery she has.
Cate explains in her bio:
“Over the past three decades she has attended and facilitated more than seventy silent retreats alongside Matthew. Through this work she has witnessed the quiet but lasting changes that occur when people are given enough time and stability to settle into themselves.”
Dawn 🌹
RESOURCES
Undo App: https://www.undoapp.com/
Use code DAWNL1 for a free month when you purchase a monthly subscription.
Quiet Retreats: https://quietretreats.co/
Cate on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/cate-zoltan/
Thank you for your support. 🙏
Podcast music: Unique track composed by Alex Michael, aka Conspiracy Music Guru
Video Intro: Unique creation by Steve Falconer of Spacebusters
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