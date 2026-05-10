Here’s the link for the audio version of Episode 32

https://www.spreaker.com/episode/episode-32-navigating-the-dark-night-of-the-soul--71946204

Despite its name and the fact that it requires us to face our ‘shadows’, the Dark Night is ‘a sacred Rite of Passage’, as Anné Klint, my guest on this episode explains.

Join us as we dive into this seemingly scary topic to discuss why the dark night is not the same as depression and how to discern the difference.

We also discuss:

How to find meaning in our dark night(s)

The collective ‘dark night’ we’re experiencing

How to employ compassion for ‘others’

Anné’s work

And more…

Extract from Anné's bio:

”The Dark Night is not a dead end. It's a sacred Rite of Passage.

Your descent is a profound initiation — whether it arrives as diagnosis, divorce, a mid-life unraveling (aka menopause!), or just a quiet erosion of everything that used to mean something. Every time I went under, I came back more luminous. More real. More me. Not despite the darkness. Because of it.

This is what I've been guiding people through for over a decade. Meet this journey with consciousness, curiosity and compassion — and you don't just survive it. You birth your soul work.

You came here to love and create unapologetically. To come home to the divine within you. I can help you remember that.”

Dawn 🌹

RESOURCES:

Website: https://www.annemklint.com/

Substack:



YT channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8HLJCa5MgrTcYxFg8Ni10w

Compassion challenge: https://annemklint.com/compassion-challenge/

Thank you for your support. 🙏

Buy me a coffee or a book

Podcast music: Unique track composed by Alex Michael, aka Conspiracy Music Guru

Disclaimer:

The information provided and the views expressed by me and/or my guests are to be recognised as the result of research and investigation and are not to be construed as providing ‘medical’ or any other form of ‘advice’.

Listeners are recommended to do their own research and encouraged to draw their own conclusions.

Any links are provided for information purposes and should not to be construed as recommendations.