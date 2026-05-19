Dawn of Discernment - Episode 33: Exploring the Hero’s Journey (Audio version)
Conversation with Beth Martens
Here’s the link for the audio version of Episode 33
https://www.spreaker.com/episode/episode-33-exploring-the-hero-s-journey--72068277
Today my guest is Beth Martens, founder of the House of Free Will, pattern hunter, archetype reader, podcaster, author, coach trainer, and business coach.
In our conversation, Beth explains the nature of the programmes that seem to run our lives and how they intersect with our belief systems and the stories we continue to tell ourselves about ourselves and our lives.
Once we understand these programmes, we can learn to set ourselves free from them - usually by taking the Hero’s Journey.
Join us in this wonderful conversation, in which we discuss:
The Hero’s Journey, archetypes, and human emotions
What deprogramming really is
Why the inner work is the hardest work of all
Freedom
and much more…
Dawn 🌹
RESOURCES:
Website: https://www.bethmartens.com/
King Hero Quiz: https://www.bethmartens.com/king-hero-archetype-quiz-sign-up
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/beth.martens
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bethmartens.merpreneur/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@therealbethmartens
Telegram: https://t.me/kingherochat and https://t.me/kingherosjourney
Beth’s book: https://bethmartensmerpreneur.simplero.com/journey-plus-freedom
Thank you for your support. 🙏
Podcast music: Unique track composed by Alex Michael, aka Conspiracy Music Guru
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