Dawn of Discernment - Episode 33: Exploring the Hero’s Journey (Video version)

Today my guest is Beth Martens, founder of the House of Free Will, pattern hunter, archetype reader, podcaster, author, coach trainer, and business coach.

In our conversation, Beth explains the nature of the programmes that seem to run our lives and how they intersect with our belief systems and the stories we continue to tell ourselves about ourselves and our lives.

Once we understand these programmes, we can learn to set ourselves free from them - usually by taking the Hero’s Journey.

Join us in this wonderful conversation, in which we discuss:

The Hero’s Journey, archetypes, and human emotions

What deprogramming really is

Why the inner work is the hardest work of all

Freedom

and much more…

Dawn 🌹

RESOURCES:

Website: https://www.bethmartens.com/

King Hero Quiz: https://www.bethmartens.com/king-hero-archetype-quiz-sign-up

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/beth.martens

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bethmartens.merpreneur/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@therealbethmartens

Telegram: https://t.me/kingherochat and https://t.me/kingherosjourney

Beth’s book: https://bethmartensmerpreneur.simplero.com/journey-plus-freedom

Thank you for your support. 🙏

Buy me a coffee or a book

Podcast music: Unique track composed by Alex Michael, aka Conspiracy Music Guru

Video Intro: Unique creation by Steve Falconer of Spacebusters

Disclaimer:

The information provided and the views expressed by me and/or my guests are to be recognised as the result of research and investigation and are not to be construed as providing ‘medical’ or any other form of ‘advice’.

Listeners are recommended to do their own research and encouraged to draw their own conclusions.

Any links are provided for information purposes and should not to be construed as recommendations.