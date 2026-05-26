Dawn of Discernment - Episode 34: Activating Our Innate Abilities (Audio version)
Conversation with Dr Edith Ubuntu Chan
Here’s the link for the audio version of Episode 34.
https://www.spreaker.com/episode/episode-34-activating-our-innate-abilities--72166112
My guest today is my friend Dr Edith Ubuntu Chan, an expert in consciousness & human evolution, a Holistic Chinese Medicine Doctor, author, speaker.
In our conversation, Dr Edith shares her journey that began in 2003 with a meditation-induced mystical experience that completely changed the way she viewed reality. As a result, she now devotes her life to “unlocking the secrets to our Human Potential” - as she says on her website.
Dr Edith tells how her son visited her before he was born and showed her about the new generation of babies being born who can help us remember and access our innate abilities; abilities that we never actually ‘lost’, we’ve simply forgotten them.
We also discuss how Blindfold Reading, which Dr Edith facilitates, is a major step in activating those innate abilities that we all possess - adults and children - through fun and play.
Dawn 🌹
RESOURCES
https://dredithubuntu.com/about
https://dredithubuntu.com/media
Blindfold Vision: https://dredithubuntu.com/blindfold-vision
Luminous Education: https://www.luminousrevolution.com/
Thank you for your support. 🙏
Podcast music: Unique track composed by Alex Michael, aka Conspiracy Music Guru
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