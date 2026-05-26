Here’s the link for the audio version of Episode 34.

My guest today is my friend Dr Edith Ubuntu Chan, an expert in consciousness & human evolution, a Holistic Chinese Medicine Doctor, author, speaker.

In our conversation, Dr Edith shares her journey that began in 2003 with a meditation-induced mystical experience that completely changed the way she viewed reality. As a result, she now devotes her life to “unlocking the secrets to our Human Potential” - as she says on her website.

Dr Edith tells how her son visited her before he was born and showed her about the new generation of babies being born who can help us remember and access our innate abilities; abilities that we never actually ‘lost’, we’ve simply forgotten them.

We also discuss how Blindfold Reading, which Dr Edith facilitates, is a major step in activating those innate abilities that we all possess - adults and children - through fun and play.

Dawn 🌹

RESOURCES

https://dredithubuntu.com/about

https://dredithubuntu.com/media

Blindfold Vision: https://dredithubuntu.com/blindfold-vision

Luminous Education: https://www.luminousrevolution.com/

Thank you for your support. 🙏

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Podcast music: Unique track composed by Alex Michael, aka Conspiracy Music Guru

Disclaimer:

The information provided and the views expressed by me and/or my guests are to be recognised as the result of research and investigation and are not to be construed as providing ‘medical’ or any other form of ‘advice’.

Listeners are recommended to do their own research and encouraged to draw their own conclusions.

Any links are provided for information purposes and should not to be construed as recommendations.