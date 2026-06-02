Dawn of Discernment - Episode 35: Unlocking Stories Through Words & Breath (Audio version)
Conversation with Mark England
Here’s the link for the audio version of Episode 35.
https://www.spreaker.com/episode/episode-35-unlocking-stories-through-words-breath--72293420
My guest on this episode is Mark England.
Mark is a TEDx Speaker, cofounder and head coach of Enlifted. He has been researching, presenting and coaching on the power of words and stories for the past 19 years. Mark holds a masters degree in education and was an elementary school p.e. teacher before getting into personal development.
In this conversation, we talk about:
mindset
the language we use
victim mentality
the importance of breath.
Mark describes the 4-step process he teaches as part of the Enlifted training and shares a few stories of some amazing transformations.
You might want to grab a pen and paper before you sit down for this episode!
Dawn 🌹
RESOURCES
Website: www.enlifted.me
Free training - signup page: https://www.enlifted.me/free-training
IG: @enliftedcoaches
TEDx Talk:
Thank you for your support. 🙏
Podcast music: Unique track composed by Alex Michael, aka Conspiracy Music Guru
Dawn’s Writings is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Enjoyed this episode