Dawn of Discernment - Episode 35: Unlocking Stories Through Words & Breath (Video version)

My guest on this episode is Mark England.

Mark is a TEDx Speaker, cofounder and head coach of Enlifted. He has been researching, presenting and coaching on the power of words and stories for the past 19 years. Mark holds a masters degree in education and was an elementary school p.e. teacher before getting into personal development.

In this conversation, we talk about:

mindset

the language we use

victim mentality

the importance of breath.

Mark describes the 4-step process he teaches as part of the Enlifted training and shares a few stories of some amazing transformations.

You might want to grab a pen and paper before you sit down for this episode!

Dawn 🌹

Resources:

Website: www.enlifted.me

Free training - signup page: https://www.enlifted.me/free-training

IG: @enliftedcoaches

TEDx Talk:

Thank you for your support. 🙏

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Podcast music: Unique track composed by Alex Michael, aka Conspiracy Music Guru

Video Intro: Unique creation by Steve Falconer of Spacebusters

Disclaimer:

The information provided and the views expressed by me and/or my guests are to be recognised as the result of research and investigation and are not to be construed as providing ‘medical’ or any other form of ‘advice’.

Listeners are recommended to do their own research and encouraged to draw their own conclusions.

Any links are provided for information purposes and should not to be construed as recommendations.