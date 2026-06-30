Here’s the link for the audio version of Episode 36.

My guest today is my friend Mollie Engelhart, a first for this podcast, although we have recorded a conversation previously from Sovereignty Ranch at the very first Confluence back in October 2023.

Mollie Engelhart is a regenerative farmer, entrepreneur, chef, writer, and mother of five based in Texas. She is the founder of Sovereignty Ranch and The Barn, a farm-to-table restaurant rooted in nutrient-dense food and land stewardship.

In our conversation we discuss:

Soil health, microbiology and regenerative agriculture and why they are so important for our food supply,

The 6 facets of regenerative agriculture,

How to remain flexible and change our minds when we learn something new,

Divide and conquer,

How to disagree without anger,

And much more…

Dawn 🌹

RESOURCES

Mollie’s articles on The Epoch Times: https://www.theepochtimes.com/author/mollie-engelhart

Instagram:

@sovereigntyranch

@eatatthebarn

@talktomollie

Tick tok: mollieengelhart

YouTube: @Talktomollie

X: @thechefmollie

Confluence:

Website: https://www.confluenceevent.com/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/confluence_tx/

Thank you for your support. 🙏

Buy me a coffee or a book

Podcast music: Unique track composed by Alex Michael, aka Conspiracy Music Guru

Disclaimer:

The information provided and the views expressed by me and/or my guests are to be recognised as the result of research and investigation and are not to be construed as providing ‘medical’ or any other form of ‘advice’.

Listeners are recommended to do their own research and encouraged to draw their own conclusions.

Any links are provided for information purposes and should not to be construed as recommendations.