Dawn of Discernment - Episode 36: Remembering our Connection to Nature (Video version)

My guest today is my friend Mollie Engelhart, a first for this podcast, although we have recorded a conversation previously from Sovereignty Ranch at the very first Confluence back in October 2023.
Mollie Engelhart is a regenerative farmer, entrepreneur, chef, writer, and mother of five based in Texas. She is the founder of Sovereignty Ranch and The Barn, a farm-to-table restaurant rooted in nutrient-dense food and land stewardship.
In our conversation we discuss:
Soil health, microbiology and regenerative agriculture and why they are so important for our food supply,
The 6 facets of regenerative agriculture,
How to remain flexible and change our minds when we learn something new,
Divide and conquer,
How to disagree without anger,
And much more…
Dawn 🌹
RESOURCES
Websites:
https://www.sovereigntyranch.com/
https://debunkedbynature.com/order
https://www.theepochtimes.com/author/mollie-engelhart
Instagram:
@sovereigntyranch
@eatatthebarn
@talktomollie
TikTok: mollieengelhart
YouTube: @Talktomollie
X: @thechefmollie
Confluence:
Website: https://www.confluenceevent.com/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/confluence_tx/
Thank you for your support. 🙏
Podcast music: Unique track composed by Alex Michael, aka Conspiracy Music Guru
Video Intro: Unique creation by Steve Falconer of Spacebusters
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