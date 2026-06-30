Dawn’s Writings

Dawn’s Writings

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Dawn of Discernment - Episode 36: Remembering our Connection to Nature (Video version)

Conversation with Mollie Engelhart
Dawn Lester's avatar
Mollie Engelhart's avatar
Dawn Lester and Mollie Engelhart
Jun 30, 2026

My guest today is my friend Mollie Engelhart, a first for this podcast, although we have recorded a conversation previously from Sovereignty Ranch at the very first Confluence back in October 2023.

Mollie Engelhart is a regenerative farmer, entrepreneur, chef, writer, and mother of five based in Texas. She is the founder of Sovereignty Ranch and The Barn, a farm-to-table restaurant rooted in nutrient-dense food and land stewardship.

In our conversation we discuss:

  • Soil health, microbiology and regenerative agriculture and why they are so important for our food supply,

  • The 6 facets of regenerative agriculture,

  • How to remain flexible and change our minds when we learn something new,

  • Divide and conquer,

  • How to disagree without anger,

  • And much more…

Dawn 🌹

RESOURCES

Websites:

https://www.sovereigntyranch.com/

https://debunkedbynature.com/order

Mollie Engelhart
Mollie Engelhart
Do We Own Our Own Minds?
The other day, I received a phone call offering me $1,000 and a script to talk about a very specific issue in my niche…
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2 days ago · 16 likes · Mollie Engelhart

https://www.theepochtimes.com/author/mollie-engelhart

Instagram:

@sovereigntyranch

@eatatthebarn

@talktomollie

TikTok: mollieengelhart

YouTube: @Talktomollie

X: @thechefmollie

Confluence:

Website: https://www.confluenceevent.com/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/confluence_tx/

Thank you for your support. 🙏

Buy me a coffee or a book

Podcast music: Unique track composed by Alex Michael, aka Conspiracy Music Guru

Video Intro: Unique creation by Steve Falconer of Spacebusters

Dawn’s Writings is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Disclaimer:
The information provided and the views expressed by me and/or my guests are to be recognised as the result of research and investigation and are not to be construed as providing ‘medical’ or any other form of ‘advice’.
Listeners are recommended to do their own research and encouraged to draw their own conclusions.
Any links are provided for information purposes and should not to be construed as recommendations.

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