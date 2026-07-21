Dawn’s Writings

Dawn’s Writings

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BDBinc's avatar
BDBinc
1d

Even little children are stressed out now.

Inner changes are needed collectively.

Weird that the human state of mind is put out of mind .

And yet fear( stress is a type of fear) is a known cause of dis- ease.

It is known the central nervous system in this mode( stress) breaks down tissue.

Choosing Love over fear , being present moment centered , non resistant to what is( not stressed), is healing.

( This doesn't mean you cant take action to change something it just means you drop the mental resistance to the situation ).

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Greg C's avatar
Greg C
2d

Your top link appears to have gone bad.

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