Dawn of Discernment - Episode 37: Diving Deep into the Root Cause of Cancer (Audio version)
Conversation with Paul Leendertse and Aria Konrad
Here’s the link for the audio version of Episode 37
https://www.spreaker.com/episode/episode-37-diving-deep-into-the-root-cause-of-cancer--73085547
It’s been 55 years since the launch of the ‘War on Cancer’, yet the rate of cancer has continued to increase. We’ve now reached the point where the rate is said to be almost 1 in 2 people - in the industrialised world.
There are many different views about cancer, its causes and how to heal from it, which makes it all very confusing.
Many people are aware that there are problems with the mainstream view of cancer, but there are also problems with the vast majority of ‘alternative’ systems.
The reason these systems fail to help people truly heal is because they fail to acknowledge a key component. Paul has found that this key component is what underlies all cases of cancer; he refers to it as the “psycho-emotional stress complex”.
Join Paul, Aria and me for a deep dive into this crucially important topic.
Dawn 🌹
RESOURCES
Website: https://www.rootcauseinstitute.com/home
Level 1 Course: https://www.rootcauseinstitute.com/course/level-1
Self-Healing Course: https://www.rootcauseinstitute.com/course/self-healing-course
Thank you for your support. 🙏
Podcast music: Unique track composed by Alex Michael, aka Conspiracy Music Guru
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Even little children are stressed out now.
Inner changes are needed collectively.
Weird that the human state of mind is put out of mind .
And yet fear( stress is a type of fear) is a known cause of dis- ease.
It is known the central nervous system in this mode( stress) breaks down tissue.
Choosing Love over fear , being present moment centered , non resistant to what is( not stressed), is healing.
( This doesn't mean you cant take action to change something it just means you drop the mental resistance to the situation ).
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