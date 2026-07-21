Dawn of Discernment - Episode 37: Diving Deep into the Root Cause of Cancer (Video version)

It’s been 55 years since the launch of the ‘War on Cancer’, yet the rate of cancer has continued to increase. We’ve now reached the point where the rate is said to be almost 1 in 2 people - in the industrialised world.

There are many different views about cancer, its causes and how to heal from it, which makes it all very confusing.

Many people are aware that there are problems with the mainstream view of cancer, but there are also problems with the vast majority of ‘alternative’ systems.

The reason these systems fail to help people truly heal is because they fail to acknowledge a key component. Paul has found that this key component is what underlies all cases of cancer; he refers to it as the “psycho-emotional stress complex”.

Join us for a deep dive into this crucially important topic.

Dawn 🌹

RESOURCES

Website: https://www.rootcauseinstitute.com/home

Level 1 Course: https://www.rootcauseinstitute.com/course/level-1

Self-healing Course: https://www.rootcauseinstitute.com/course/self-healing-course

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Disclaimer:

The information provided and the views expressed by me and/or my guests are to be recognised as the result of research and investigation and are not to be construed as providing ‘medical’ or any other form of ‘advice’.

Listeners are recommended to do their own research and encouraged to draw their own conclusions.

Any links are provided for information purposes and should not to be construed as recommendations.