Here’s the link for the audio version of Episode 38

I’ve often been asked whether I know about GNM (German New Medicine), which I have looked into but not deeply.

So it was appropriate to invite Dr Melissa Sell onto my podcast after listening to her really interesting talk about biological adaptation at Confluence this year.

Dr. Melissa Sell is a passionate teacher of the 5 Biological Laws Germanic New Medicine, boldly sharing the truth of how the body works from the perspective of nature and biology. Since 2017, she has been a prominent voice in the GNM community, spreading this biological knowledge on over 100 different podcasts.

In our conversation, Melissa starts with an overview of GNM and then we dive into some specifics, including biological adaptation and especially the importance of recognising that each of us is an individual, which is similar to the terrain approach, but very different from that of the mainstream.

Dawn 🌹

RESOURCES:

Awareness School: https://www.everbetterlifeuniversity.com/awareness-school-2026

Bio-Logical Woman Course: https://www.drmelissasell.com/biological-woman

Navigating GNM Course: https://www.everbetterlifeuniversity.com/offers/vdfXdHLE/checkout

YouTube playlist: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLloglDMveEzqtHIyuuiIbaSkn8Bcb5FLE&si=xck1Gof2gA-j2CD0

Interview on TWF: https://thewayfwrd.com/podcast/ep-203-german-new-medicine-unpacked-a-deep-dive-into-the-basics-mechanisms-and-misconceptions-with-dr-melissa-sell/

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Podcast music: Unique track composed by Alex Michael, aka Conspiracy Music Guru

Disclaimer:

The information provided and the views expressed by me and/or my guests are to be recognised as the result of research and investigation and are not to be construed as providing ‘medical’ or any other form of ‘advice’.

Listeners are recommended to do their own research and encouraged to draw their own conclusions.

Any links are provided for information purposes and should not to be construed as recommendations.