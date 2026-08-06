Here’s the link for the audio version of episode 39

Marty Leeds is a documentarian, investigative journalist, poet, musician, has written 10+ books, has had 2 successful podcasts, has made 12+ documentary films, and has 13 music records to his name. He founded the Gnostic Church and Academy of Lord Jesus Christ in 2022.

In our conversation, Marty Leeds and I talk about the lack of evidence for many of the concepts we’re taught are true and start with DNA and genes as examples. We also refer to the problems with cosmology and the idea that everything’s made of atoms.

The reason it’s important to show these concepts are untrue is to remove the spells we’re under with respect to the real nature of the world, which is far simpler. We also talk about the use of words as spells and how that empowers us to take more care over our language.

We also discuss astrotheology; the real nature of the planets, stars and zodiac; and how that relates to the unique ‘hero’s journey’ we’re all on in this life.

Join us for this fascinating conversation.

Dawn 🌹

RESOURCES

Website: https://gnosticacademy.org/

Rumble channel: https://rumble.com/c/c-2015315

YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@gnosticacademy

Thank you for your support 🙏

Buy me a coffee or a book

Podcast music: Unique track composed by Alex Michael, aka Conspiracy Music Guru

Disclaimer:

The information provided and the views expressed by me and/or my guests are to be recognised as the result of research and investigation and are not to be construed as providing ‘medical’ or any other form of ‘advice’.

Listeners are recommended to do their own research and encouraged to draw their own conclusions.

Any links are provided for information purposes and should not to be construed as recommendations.