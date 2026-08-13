Here’s the link for the audio version of episode 40.

I had a wonderful conversation with my friend Lara Day about her 13 Sacred Nights Oracle: A Yearly Solstice Tradition. Her current mission is to return the Soul to the Solstice and the holy to our holidays.

Through the oracle deck and in her private practice, Lara is devoted to helping others cultivate greater embodied well-being and a deeper alignment with the rhythms of the seasons and the wisdom of Nature.

In our conversation, Lara exposes the myths about the origins of Christmas traditions and takes us through the practice of the 13 Sacred Nights. She then discusses her research into the original meanings of the other holidays and how they aren’t what we’ve been told.

And I couldn’t resist asking her about her experience as a home-schooling mum, so stay tuned to the end for that.

This episode is most definitely for anyone who is fed up with the commercialism and stress of the winter holiday season.

Dawn 🌹

RESOURCES:

Website: www.larajday.com

3-minute Sacred Nights Video:

Socials: IG/TikTok/FB: @larajday.

YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@LaraJDay

Thank you for your support 🙏

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Podcast music: Unique track composed by Alex Michael, aka Conspiracy Music Guru

Disclaimer:

The information provided and the views expressed by me and/or my guests are to be recognised as the result of research and investigation and are not to be construed as providing ‘medical’ or any other form of ‘advice’.

Listeners are recommended to do their own research and encouraged to draw their own conclusions.

Any links are provided for information purposes and should not to be construed as recommendations.