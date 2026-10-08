Here’s the link for the audio version of Episode 42,

My guests today are my friends and colleagues Drs Mark & Sam Bailey. If you’re familiar with their work, you’ll know that Sam delivers the presentations, but Mark is very much an integral part of the creative process,

“…when you see one of them, you are really seeing both of them. They started working together when they first met in 2007 and have been a close team ever since.”

Since early 2020, Mark & Sam have been dispelling many myths about health, including, but not limited to ‘germ theory’ - or, more correctly, the unproven germ hypothesis.

In our conversation, we discuss:

their process of creating content,

how they choose which topics to cover

their thoughts on why people find it difficult to accept the problems with virology

the fear-mongering narratives promoted by many ‘alternative health’ platforms

how the terrain paradigm is an empowering perspective

and much more…

N.B. In addition, Sam also talks about how she has been targeted by the NZ health authorities for years and how they are attempting to punish her financially. This means she needs our help. So if you’d like to help them, please subscribe to their website or Sam’s Substack to receive notification of how to support them.

Dawn 🌹

RESOURCES:

Website: https://drsambailey.com/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/DrSamBailey

Telegram: t.me/drsambaileyofficial

Dr Mark Bailey on Substack: https://substack.com/@drmarkbailey

Thank you for your support. 🙏

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Podcast music: Unique track composed by Alex Michael, aka Conspiracy Music Guru

Disclaimer:

The information provided and the views expressed by me and/or my guests are to be recognised as the result of research and investigation and are not to be construed as providing ‘medical’ or any other form of ‘advice’.

Listeners are recommended to do their own research and encouraged to draw their own conclusions.

Any links are provided for information purposes and should not to be construed as recommendations.