Dawn’s Writings

Dawn’s Writings

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
BDBinc's avatar
BDBinc
Oct 8

Dawn, Drs. Mark & Sam Bailey are wonderful and courageous .

Reasoning is an attribute of the mind that is free of fear.

Blessings, Peace and Love to all.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Dawn Lester
ShieldMaiden's avatar
ShieldMaiden
Oct 8

It's really heartening that the Drs Bailey perceive a shift in public perception regarding the Germ Theory! I do wish that all people could experience the RELIEF that I did when I realized/accepted that this world is not teeming with invisible invaders, and that the biology of this world is truly miraculous -- adaptive and always striving for healthy homeostasis. It is truly empowering❣️

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dawn Lester · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture