Here’s the link for the audio version of Episode 42,
https://www.spreaker.com/episode/episode-42-standing-up-for-truth--75643273
My guests today are my friends and colleagues Drs Mark & Sam Bailey. If you’re familiar with their work, you’ll know that Sam delivers the presentations, but Mark is very much an integral part of the creative process,
“…when you see one of them, you are really seeing both of them. They started working together when they first met in 2007 and have been a close team ever since.”
Since early 2020, Mark & Sam have been dispelling many myths about health, including, but not limited to ‘germ theory’ - or, more correctly, the unproven germ hypothesis.
In our conversation, we discuss:
their process of creating content,
how they choose which topics to cover
their thoughts on why people find it difficult to accept the problems with virology
the fear-mongering narratives promoted by many ‘alternative health’ platforms
how the terrain paradigm is an empowering perspective
and much more…
N.B. In addition, Sam also talks about how she has been targeted by the NZ health authorities for years and how they are attempting to punish her financially. This means she needs our help. So if you’d like to help them, please subscribe to their website or Sam’s Substack to receive notification of how to support them.
Dawn 🌹
RESOURCES:
Website: https://drsambailey.com/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/DrSamBailey
Telegram: t.me/drsambaileyofficial
Dr Mark Bailey on Substack: https://substack.com/@drmarkbailey
Thank you for your support. 🙏
Podcast music: Unique track composed by Alex Michael, aka Conspiracy Music Guru
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Dawn, Drs. Mark & Sam Bailey are wonderful and courageous .
Reasoning is an attribute of the mind that is free of fear.
Blessings, Peace and Love to all.
It's really heartening that the Drs Bailey perceive a shift in public perception regarding the Germ Theory! I do wish that all people could experience the RELIEF that I did when I realized/accepted that this world is not teeming with invisible invaders, and that the biology of this world is truly miraculous -- adaptive and always striving for healthy homeostasis. It is truly empowering❣️